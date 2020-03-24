Sophie Turner Battles Snow Once Again In 'Survive' Trailer With Corey Hawkins

After Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner is once again here to brave the snow. This time, however, it is for the small-content platform, Quibi. The latter is a 'quick bite' content which can be streamed on mobile phones and has come with some unique shows. Sophie will star in Survive, an adventure drama which also features Corey Hawkins.

The Survive trailer released today on YouTube and has already garnered a lot of attention. The trailer shows Sophie Turner's character surviving a plane crash with Corey Hawkins. She has to work together to the latter to battle wolves, an avalanche and her own suicidal instincts to reach home in one piece. Survive trailer also seems to give the idea that Turner's character is battling her inner demons while trying to survive the harrowing situations. This seems to add an emotional layer to this otherwise adventure flick. Other than that, the exotic winter landscapes are shown in the Survive trailer also look pretty impressive.

Watch Survive trailer here:

Survive is a part of Quibi's 'Movie in Chapters'. Each instalment in this segment will run for 10 minutes only. The Sophie Turner starrer is all set to release on April 6, 2020. Reportedly, Survive is based on a novel of the same name by author Alex Morel. It has been helmed by Mark Pellington while adapted on to the screen by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar.

Sophie Turner had also taken to her Instagram to post about Survive trailer. Her fans, as well as other celebs, are also reacting favourably to the Survive trailer. Take a look:

In other news, Quibi will also some other shows. However, most of these shows are based on out-of-the-box ideas with whacky names like Murder House Flip and Dishmantled. The latter is a cooking show where chefs will get shot in their face with food. The digital platform is also offering a 90-day free trial at the moment to bring in subscribers.

