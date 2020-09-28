Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Pictures Of Herself Where She's Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl a few months ago, however the couple did not go public about their firstborn. In fact the couple had kept mum about the speculations around Sophie’s pregnancy as well by not sharing any pictures or stories of her pregnancy whatsoever. But recently, Sophie Turner surprised her fans by sharing throwback pictures from the time when she was pregnant.

The Game Of Thrones actor shared a series of pictures where she flaunted her baby bump and pregnancy glow. Sophie first posted a picture where she stood in a pool with her dog as she flaunted her baby bump. The actor looked gorgeous as she posed in a grey bikini and tied her hair up in a ponytail. Check out the picture below.

Read also | Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch

Sophie Turner Instagram photo

Fan Comments

Fans and followers of Sophie on social media went berserk as soon as she uploaded the first picture ever flaunting her baby bump. They flooded the post with comments and reactions to show how excited they were about the actor sharing pictures from the time she was pregnant. Many fans commented on how beautiful she looked.

Read also | 'The Comey Rule' Main Cast And The Real Life Politicians They Will Play; See List Here

Numerous other fans showered the actor with love and warm regards. Several other actors wrote in the comments section that finally, she decided to share her pregnancy experience with everyone on the internet. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Sophie Turner surprised her fans on social media by sharing a couple of more pictures from the time she was expecting a baby. The actor also shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in a pink and white striped night suit. She gave a closer look of her engagement ring and Joe was touching her belly while he clicked the picture. Check out the picture below.

Read also | 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

Sophie shared yet another picture a few minutes later where she sat under the sun in an olive green bikini. The actor had her hair tied up in a bun and smiled for the snap. Check out the picture below.

Both the pictures were flooded with fan comments and reactions. The fans left loving comments on the post and showered the actor with many warm regards. Check out the comments below.

Read also | Did You Know Tom Hanks Paid For Portions Of 'Forrest Gump' Due To Shortage Of Finances?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.