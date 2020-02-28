Sophie Turner Sports A Flowy Mini Dress During An Outing Amidst Pregnancy Rumours

Sophie Turner has again been spotted wearing a loose vintage-inspired babydoll dress. Fans are speculating that she is wearing loose clothes because of the baby rumours in an attempt to hide her bump. The Game of Thrones star was recently spotted getting out of a café with husband Joe Jonas on February 26, 2020. Both of them donned casual outfits as they moved out into sunny California. Take a look at Sophie Turner here.

Sophie Turner sports a flowy mini dress in an outing with husband Joe Jonas

She is so cute, we don't deserve Sophie Turner Jonas pic.twitter.com/UqL5CWcKdG — Col (@JEVINJONAS) February 27, 2020

In this picture above, Sophie Turner can be seen sporting a vintage-inspired babydoll dress by Dôen. The checkered print of her dress is complementing her long blonde hair. This flowing dress has again put fans in high speculation that Sophie is pregnant. Fans seem to think that Sophie Turner also looks a little bulged near her belly and hips. She was also donning a pair of knee-high white boots and a white handbag that helped her conveniently hide her stomach.

The speculation of Sophie being pregnant began on February 25, 2020, when she was spotted with Joe for a meal together at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks, CA. On her date with Joe, Sophie was sporting a big blue hoodie, black leggings, sneakers. To complete her look she had her hair pulled up with a pair of sunglasses.

This unusual dressing up of the Dark Phoenix actor is what led fans to believe that she is pregnant. To add to these speculation, Sophie was also spotted refraining from drinking while she was at a pub with her husband Joe Jonas in Amsterdam.

(Source: Sophie Turner Instagram)

