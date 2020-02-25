The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sophie Turner Used No Hand, No Cutlery Technique To Cut Her Birthday Cake; See Pics

Hollywood News

Sophie Tuner celebrated her 24th birthday. She joined her hubby Joe Jonas and the family in Amsterdam and then had a lavish party in Paris. See pictures.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
sophie turner

Sophie Turner celebrated her 24th birthday and the pictures are proof that she had a great night welcoming her day. The Game Of Thrones actor was seen in several pictures and videos grooving to the music and cutting her lavish cake in Paris with her husband Joe Jonas and the two brothers of him Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. The people at the party seemed to have a great time and shared the pictures on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Also Read | Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joe Jonas: Reports

According to several media reports, Sophie Turner joined her husband and the other Jonas brothers on their reunion tour. They met in Amsterdam, however, took a stop in Paris to welcome Sophie's birthday. Sophie Turner’s friends were also at the lavish party, one of her close friend Ellie Johnsonn shared a picture of the birthday cake. The cake had Turner’s childhood picture on it. On the cake were some words, "Sophie Turner, Class of 1996.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Stays Off The Booze While Partying With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Rumours

Some fans were quick to call out the way Sohpie Turner cut the cake. In two of the pictures, Sophie Turner was seen biting a large chunk off the cake unlike the traditional cutting off the cake. She went all out and simply used her mouth instead of any cutlery. Her friend Ellie Johnson reiterated, “...Another cake you've ruined for everyone else.”

Also Read | Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Husband Joe Jonas also shared a romantic birthday post for Sophie Turner 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also Read | Sophie Turner Talks About Day-long Breakup With Joe Jonas & How He Saved Her Life

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAH TO HOLD MEETING WITH KEJRIWAL
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
DONALD TRUMP AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
VANESSA BRYANT FILES LAWSUIT
FIR REGISTERED AGAINST MNS WORKERS