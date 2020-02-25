Sophie Turner Used No Hand, No Cutlery Technique To Cut Her Birthday Cake; See Pics

Sophie Turner celebrated her 24th birthday and the pictures are proof that she had a great night welcoming her day. The Game Of Thrones actor was seen in several pictures and videos grooving to the music and cutting her lavish cake in Paris with her husband Joe Jonas and the two brothers of him Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. The people at the party seemed to have a great time and shared the pictures on social media.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joe Jonas: Reports

According to several media reports, Sophie Turner joined her husband and the other Jonas brothers on their reunion tour. They met in Amsterdam, however, took a stop in Paris to welcome Sophie's birthday. Sophie Turner’s friends were also at the lavish party, one of her close friend Ellie Johnsonn shared a picture of the birthday cake. The cake had Turner’s childhood picture on it. On the cake were some words, "Sophie Turner, Class of 1996.”

happy birthday sophie turner! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ho5dJ7fzt2 — Game Of Thrones News (@gameofupdates) February 22, 2020

Also Read | Sophie Turner Stays Off The Booze While Partying With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Rumours

Some fans were quick to call out the way Sohpie Turner cut the cake. In two of the pictures, Sophie Turner was seen biting a large chunk off the cake unlike the traditional cutting off the cake. She went all out and simply used her mouth instead of any cutlery. Her friend Ellie Johnson reiterated, “...Another cake you've ruined for everyone else.”

sophie turner going for that first bite of her cake LOL pic.twitter.com/4hl6TQLVII — kinsey (@sansacstark) February 22, 2020

Also Read | Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Husband Joe Jonas also shared a romantic birthday post for Sophie Turner

Also Read | Sophie Turner Talks About Day-long Breakup With Joe Jonas & How He Saved Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.