Sophie Turner Steps Out With Daughter Willa Amid Custody Battle With Joe Jonas | Watch

Sophie Turner recently sued estranged husband Joe Jonas for wrongful retention of their two daughters - Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old and withholding their passports. Later, the singer issued a statement denying all the claims. Now, amid all this, Sophie was snapped with her elder daughter Willa.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married since 2019.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for allegedly refusing to let their daughters return to England.

Sophie Turner steps out with daughter Willa

On Friday, Sophie Turner stepped out with her three-year-old daughter Willa. The mother-daughter duo were seen spending quality time with their family and friends. Several videos and photos are going viral on X in which Sophie can be seen in a black crop top paired with matching joggers and sneakers. Willa, on the other hand, was seen wearing a violet-printed T-shirt and grey shorts.

Sophie Turner spotted running errands with daughter Willa hours after filing Joe Jonas custody lawsuit pic.twitter.com/qcC2ySlpw1 — Boyz Bot (@boyzbot1) September 22, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce is turning ugly after the Game Of Thrones actress sued him for abducting their daughters and withholding their passports. The singer has been taking care of his daughters for the past three months as Sophie was busy working for her new TV show Joan in Spain.

Joe Jonas rubbishes the claim made by Sophie Turner

Responding to a lawsuit by Sophie, Joe Jonas' representative shared a statement to E! News rubbishing the claims. The singer's representative said Sophie is making claims to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and remove the kids from the USA permanently.

The statement read, "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the US permanently."