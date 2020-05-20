Steve Carell Starrer Space Force's New Trailer Out; Netflix Show Promises Fun And Chaos

Space Force is an upcoming comedy web series starring Steve Carell. Created by The Office colleagues Greg Daniels and Carell, it will premiere on Netflix. Earlier, a teaser of the show was released and now the official trailer is out. Read to know more.

Space Force new official trailer

Netflix has released a brand new Space Force trailer, a follow-up to the teaser. The 3:15 minutes’ trailer starts with Steve Carell’s motivational voice-over speech and he mistakenly launches a rocket. The story unfolds as Carell is appointed to run a new space task force, which he does not want to. Then Lisa Kudrow appears sharing a kiss with Steve Carell as she plays his wife in the series. It further shows how John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz with Steve, tries to build a team and complete the task given to them along with handling the interpretation by the US Air Force. It also has Steve Carell donning a space suit himself for a test but faints on the way. The trailer ends with The Office star laughing on money and a dog, who are wearing space suit seemingly inside a rocket, as he says, “that is cute, mission accomplished.” Take a look at the trailer.

Space Force centres on a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. Sceptical but dedicated, Officer Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado. There he and a colourful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American footsteps on the moon again in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

In an interview with a daily, Steve Carell revealed that he said yes to the show based on its titled. He added that Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show and the idea made everyone laugh in a meeting. Space Force is a workplace comedy series.

Space Force stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, Chief of Space Operations with John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducc (Secretary of the Air Force), Diana Silvers as Erin Naird and Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali. The cast also includes Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Don Lake, Noah Emmerich and Late Fred Willard in his last television performance. Space Force will consist of ten episodes and will stream on Netflix from May 29, 2020.

