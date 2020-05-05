'The Office' Fame Steve Carell's 'Space Force' Trailer Promises A Hilarious Space Race

Steve Carell, most popularly known for playing Michael Scott in The Office, is all set to feature in Netflix's upcoming 10-episode comedy series, Space Force. The trailer for the show has now been shared online. The upcoming show will feature Steve Carell in the role of a four-star general, who is assigned the task of running Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military.

A brand new trailer for Netflix's Space Force, starring Steve Carell

Also Read | John Krasinski & Steve Carell's reunion on 'Some Good News' leaves netizens nostalgic

Above is the official trailer for Netflix's Space Force. The show is based on President Donald Trump's ambitious dream of a space station that he revealed back in 2018. Steve Carell will play the role of General Mark Naird, who is tasked with running a secret Colorado base. In the trailer, Steve Carell revealed that his 'Space Force' is supposed to get “boots on the moon by 2024," as per the orders of the 'president'.

Also Read | 'The Office' crew opens up on Steve Carell's exit; blames it on NBC

The show is a collaboration between Steve Carell and showrunner Greg Daniels. This is not the first time that the two have worked together. In fact, Steve Carell and Greg Daniels are old friends, as they were both heavily involved in NBC's The Office. Steve Carell played the lead role in The Office for seven years, while Greg Daniels was showrunner and producer.

Alongside Steve Carell, the show also features Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake in prominent roles. Space Force's trailer perfectly shows off Steve Carell's iconic line delivery that never fails to amuse fans. Carell is loved for his sense of humour and his ability to make awkward humour work.

Also Read | John Krasinski of 'The Office' reunites with co-star Steve Carell, shares 'Some Good News'

The trailer also shares some more tidbits about the plot for the upcoming Netflix comedy. Lisa Kudrow will play Steve Carell's wife on the show. John Malkovich will be the head scientist that will butt heads with the general, disagreeing on how to run the operation. In the trailer, Steve Carell hilarious reveals that he does not trust scientists, as their first loyalty is to "reason". The show is set to release on May 29, 2020.

Also Read | Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carell in Netflix's Space Force, reveals release date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.