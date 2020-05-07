Steve Carell Says He Agreed To Do Netflix's 'Space Force' Because Of Its Title

Steve Carell is reuniting with his The Officer developer Greg Daniels in Space Force. He is playing General Mark R. Naird in the upcoming Netflix series. A decorated pilot who desires to run the Air Force but is instead given the responsibility to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: 'Space Force'. The actor revealed that he decided to do the show because of its title. Read to know more.

Steve Carell decided to do Space Force due to its title

In an interview with a news agency, Steve Carell said that Space Force came around in a rather atypical way. Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show. The idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force. He mentioned that he heard about the idea through his agent, and Netflix pitched the show to him, and then pitched the show to Greg Daniels, and they all had the same reaction to it.

Steve Carell added that there was no show, no idea aside from the title. The OTT platform asked him did he want to do a show called Space Force?' And he pretty much immediately gave it a nod saying that its sounds great. He then called Greg Daniels and said, “Hey, you want to do a show called Space Force?” And Daniels said “yeah, that sounds good. Let's do it.” Carell stated that it was really based on nothing, except the title that made everybody laugh. So they were off and running with the show.

Greg Daniels said they realised they had something to say about the concept of making space more military through a story that reflects some of America's best moments. Talking further, he said that it had a lot of heroism and yet it also had a strong satirical element. Suddenly everybody has realised that there are riches to be had on the moon, and they have got to stake our claim. It feels like there is now a scramble to colonise space. The contrast between that and the super hopeful early days of NASA, when it was just such an achievement for all of humankind to get a person on the moon, is a good subject for satire.

Space Force also features John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard and Noah Emmerich. The show would reportedly have ten episodes with the next season depending on its demand. Space Force will stream on Netflix from May 29, 2020.

