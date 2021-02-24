Spider Man 3 Release Date: Main Cast Accidentally Reveals Name Of The Film On Instagram

The upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3 film has been in the news over the past couple of months over rumours of previous iterations of Spider-Men showing up in the film. Now, the main cast of the film has revealed 3 different potential names for the upcoming film. Read on to know more about Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 Release Date

Spider-Man 3 has been in production for about just under a year now. Marvel has been providing steady updates for the upcoming film. As of now, the Spider-Man 3 release date has been set to December 17 2021. However, Marvel has been pushing back their film properties due to the ongoing pandemic since releasing in this business environment would be detrimental to their profits.

Did the Spider-Man 3 Cast Reveal Potential Names for the Upcoming Film?

Recently, the main cast of the Marvel Spider-Man films -- Tom Holland who plays Peter Parker and Spider-Man, Zendaya who plays MJ, and Jacob Batalon who plays Peter's best friend and confidant Ned -- took to Instagram to share some stills from the upcoming film and mess with their fans a little. Holland shared a picture from the film and along with the title - Spider Man Phone Home. Zendaya also shared a look at the film along with the title - Spider Man Home Slice. Jacob Batalon(Ned) shared a picture of the three standing on a staircase along with the possible film title - Spider Man Home Wrecker.

This is obviously Marvel trolling their fans more blatantly than ever before. Tom Holland is very popular for spoiling stuff from the films and there's no chance that such a big reveal would come in this manner. Again, the names themselves - Home Wrecker, Home Slice, and Phone Home are just too 'memey' to be taken seriously. However, Marvel has successfully managed to create a lot of hype and anticipation for their film from this little publicity stunt.

About Spider-Man 3

The film is the third in a series of Spider Man films by Marvel studios and fans have been waiting forever with anticipation for its release. Apart from the main, two new characters will be joining the film. Jamie Foxx will be back as the villain electro a role he played in the Amazing Spider-Man films. Marvel has also announced Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as Doctor strange for this film. Stay tuned for more news about Spider-Man and Marvel.

