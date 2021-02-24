'Spider Man 3' Title Is Officially Revealed? Twitter Latches On And Responds With Memes

In a series of speculations surrounding the third instalment in Marvel's Spider-Man movie series, the latest posts by the Spider-Man cast is indeed meme-worthy. The leading trio of the film took to their official Instagram to reveal the officially humourous titles. The Twitterati caught up with making memes and jokes on the latest stunt by the cast.

The Spider-Man 3 cast took to their Instagram to reveal a set of official photos and the made-up titles. Each version was quirkier and weirder than the previous one. They followed the same vein of using the word 'home' like the previous two instalments. Our very own Spider-Man Tom Holland, revealed the title to be SpiderMan Phone Home. Then Zendaya, who plays Mary Jane posted Spiderman Home Slice and lastly Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter's best friend Ned Leeds posted Spiderman Home Wrecker.

Also Read | Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Names Robert Downey Jr And Zendaya As His Acting Mentor

Twitter responds with Spider Man 3 memes

If anything, the three stills from the upcoming Spider Man 3 are a good takeaway from their posts. Twitterati has enough fuel to fire the Spider Man 3 memes. Fans of the series on Twitter were quick to pick up on the trend and spared no chance to deliver their versions of the titles and memes. Here's a look at some tweets that stole the show:

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob really woke up and chose violence #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv — giuls ◟̽◞̽ (@Giuls2828) February 24, 2021

One user used the epic reveal about Agnes from last week's episode of Wanda Vision. Using the singalong line from the show, the result was another funny title. Here's a look:

Then there's another take on the SpiderMan meme. Three SpiderMan figures with title labels are pointing at each other in this meme. Here's the classic 'pointing at each other' meme:

Fans seem to be still reeling in the reveal on last week's episode of WandaVision. Agnes's real identity was shown to the viewers and fans cannot keep calm. Maybe it was Agatha all along!

Sony’s Marketing Team after pulling that stunt: #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/IYg14VT4xG — aaron ⬡ vision scrapbook era (@vandawision) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Andrew Garfield Spotted Near 'Spider-Man 3' Sets, Fans Hint A Possible Multiverse Comeback

Don't worry, friend. Zendaya shared her version of the title and it is nothing less weird than the other two. Here's her version:

me waiting for Zendaya to post the third fake #SpiderMan3 title to her Instagram pic.twitter.com/mntin3cCQn — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Tom Holland Confirms Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Aren't In 'Spider-Man 3'; Unless...

Fans cannot help but speculate that there might be some hint in these three weird titles too. They have Easter eggs planted in each movie that leads to a string of theories that leave the fans wanting more. In a classic MCU fashion, the fans will have to wait for the title and story reveal until the Spider Man 3 makers decide to officially reveal the details.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Whatever the title might be, or wherever the story might lead, one thing the fans know for sure that it will bring along a bunch of surprises and shocks when the movie is released. The beloved trio will reprise their roles in the third instalment of Marvel's Spider-Man, following the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home. The movie is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.