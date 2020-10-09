'Spider Man 3' Star Tom Holland Had Already Hinted At A Team-up With Dr Strange In 2019

Tom Holland, who plays the role of Spider-Man, had tipped off a possible team-up between him and Dr Strange way back in 2019. The actor was on tour for the promotions of Spider-Man: Far from Home. It was during this time during an interview the actor predicted a possible team-up between him and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange.

Tom Holland had hinted at Doctor Strange team-up in 2019

The two Marvel superheroes have met earlier in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, watching Dr Strange team up with Spider-Man in a solo film will be an absolute delight as per fans. In 2019, during an interview with Cinema Blend, Tom Holland mentioned that he really wanted to have a team up with Dr Strange. He further shed light upon his thought by mentioning that both Strange and Spider-Man were New York residents. Thus, having them come together would not be as hard.

Tom, in the same interview, closed his statement by saying that he was fascinated by the idea of a science intellectual like Peter Parker coming together with the master of mystic arts like Stephen Strange. Therefore, the actor had wished earlier on in 2019 for a possible team-up between them to happen. Tom Holland, in the same interview, later said that he was aware that the beliefs of the two superheroes were quite averse to each other. Peter Parker followed real science and thus considered Dr Strange’s magic as gibberish. Thus it was these contradicting thoughts that really intrigued Holland to see if the characters could work together for a team-up.

He said that it could really be fun watching the two do their thing together when it came to magic and science. Currently, the third Spider-Man film has been unnamed; however, fans are already eager for what will happen next in the Spider-Verse. The last film, Spider-Man: Far from Home, left off on a huge cliff hanger. The identity of Spider-Man was forever revealed to be Peter Parker and thus fans were left in shock as to what could follow in the next edition of the film. They were also left wondering if Spider-Man would be able to maintain his anonymity in future.

