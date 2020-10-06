Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' May Feature Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is already the new soul of the MCU thanks to the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Sony and Disney's new deal, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be able to feature in the MCU for at least one more movie. This untitled Spider-Man 3 movie is reportedly Kevin Feige's new dream project. Apparently, the head of the MCU wants Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to also feature in the next Spider-Man film.

YouTuber Grace Randolph shared this information in one of her recent videos that went viral, talking about MCU's Spider-Man 3. She claimed that the movie could feature all prior live-action versions of Spider-Man. For those unaware, Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man 3 for the two Amazing Spider-Man films while Tobey Maguire played the superhero in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 to reportedly feature Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

Also Read | Spider-Man Developer Faces Online Threats, Urges Fans To Be 'respectful Of Each Other'

In her latest YouTube video, film critic Grace Randolph claims that Kevin Feige may be trying to bring together all three live-action versions of Spider-Man. Just two years ago, fans got an epic animated Spider-Man crossover in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. If these reports are true then Kevin Feige might be trying to recreate a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx’s Electro To Return In Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3?

This theory started to pop up on the internet after Marvel confirmed that they were signing up actor Jamie Foxx for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Jamie Foxx played the role of Electro in Amazon Spider-Man 2 and he will reportedly reprise the same role in the upcoming movie as well. Foxx even teased his return in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7Is — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

Also Read | Spider-Man Fan Gives Tom Holland's Peter Parker An Ian Lightfoot Makeover; See Post

Keep in mind that these reports are still not confirmed as Marvel has kept the plot of their next Spider-Man movie under tight wraps. Tom Holland's Spider-Man last featured in his solo film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie was a direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame and it showcased how the world was dealing with the Snap and Iron Man's death.

Interestingly, the movie ended with Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) identity as Spider-Man being revealed to the public. The movie also featured a cameo from J.K. Simmons, who played the role of J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons also played Jameson in Tobey Maguire's films.

Also Read | Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' Might Finally Explore Peter Parker's Origin Story

[Image source: Spider-Man official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.