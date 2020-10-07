'Spider-Man 3' Actor Jacob Batalon Expresses Excitement As Jamie Foxx Joins The Cast

Hollywood actor Jacob Batalon expressed his excitement to collaborate with Jamie Foxx in Spider-Man 3. Recently, the makers revealed that the latter would reprise his role of villain Electro in the third instalment. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jacob Batalon explained that he had been a fan of Jamie Foxx’s movies over the years. Besides sharing his enthusiasm for being a part of Spider-Man 3, he spoke about getting an opportunity to meet and collaborate with his acting idols. Here’s what Jacob Batalon said about working with Jamie Foxx in Spider-Man 3. Read on:

Jacob Batalon expresses excitement as Jamie Foxx joins Spider-Man 3 cast

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jacob Batalon expressed his excitement to collaborate with Jamie Foxx in Spider-Man 3. The actor revealed that he was a huge fan of the latter. Moving on, Batalon recalled how he grew up watching the movies of Jamie Foxx and called the opportunity to work with influential people ‘godsend’.

Jacob Batalon reportedly said that he could not believe that he had met all his heroes and credited Spider-Man for the same. The actor applauded Jamie Foxx by calling him prolific and diverse. He showered him with appreciation and added that the Spider-Man 3 star could do anything. Sharing his excitement, Jacob Batalon said that it was awesome just to know that he was a part of Spider-Man 3.

Actor Jamie Foxx will reportedly reprise his role as villain Electro in Spider-Man 3. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the star was in final talks for the latest instalment of Spider-Man featuring Tom Holland. He had previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and faced-off against Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker.

All about Spider-Man 3 cast

Jon Watts would don the director’s hat for the third instalment after Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home. Most of the members in the supporting cast like Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori, would reportedly appear in Spider-Man 3. The makers have also announced the release date of Spider-Man 3. It would come out on December 17, 2021.

