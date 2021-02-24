'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland, Zendaya And Jacob Batalon Treat Fans With Official Images

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise are awaiting the third film in the series featuring Tom Holland, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. A while ago, the fellow casts of the untitled Spider-Man 3 shared different Instagram posts on their social media accounts, showcasing official stills of the cast. Check out the first official images from Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 cast share first official pictures

The three members of the Spider-Man 3 cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon teased that they have the title announcement of the third film of the series. However, it seems like the cast members are goofing around with their fans, as each of them shared a different title. While Tom Holland mentioned the title of the movie to be "Spider-Man: Phone Home," Jacob Batalon's title was "Spider-Man: Homewrecker" and Zendaya's post stated that the title of their new movie is "Spider-Man: Homeslice." Take a look at their posts with official Spider-Man 3 images where the three actors could be seen in different scenes from the movie. Tom Holand wrote, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you a lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta."

Jacob Batalon wrote, "We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."

Zendaya wrote, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"

Spider-Man 3 is expected to be the 27th film in the MCU. The upcoming third Spider-Man movie is directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the first two instalments in the MCU, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The script is penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Initially, Spider-Man 3 filming location was New York City, and it then moved to Atlanta. The project is currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2021. Spider-Man 3 cast has Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson.

