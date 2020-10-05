Last Updated:

Spider-Man Developer Faces Online Threats, Urges Fans To Be 'respectful Of Each Other'

Spider-Man developer Bryan Intihar has been facing online threats from angry fans after the trailer release of the remastered Spider-Man game. Read ahead.

Written By
Gladwin Menezes
Spider-Man

Bryan Intihar is the creative director for the Spider-Man remastered version and he has been the target of several threats online. The developer took to Twitter to address the threats he has been receiving since the trailer release of the new, remastered Spider-Man game. Bryan mentioned that he is aware of people not being too fond of the update.

Spider-Man developer addresses threats he is receiving online 

Taking to Twitter, Bryan revealed that he is being subjected to a number of threats online and thus he is not in favour of such messages. The actor also revealed the types of threats he had been receiving. In the tweet, a quoted text from a potential user mentioned that he would “hunt” Bryan down. The user also further asked him to fix the remastered edition immediately. Bryan then revealed that he does not find these to be in good faith.

He added that he appreciates the passion the gamers have for the Spider-Man series of games. However, he felt the hate towards him is quite uncalled for. He then continued his tweet saying that the world is already going through a lot currently, therefore it will be best if people simply avoid spreading unnecessary hate. He then added that he would really appreciate it if people are good and respectful towards one another. He then ended his tweet by saying thank you.

The outrage among fans began when the teaser for the remastered edition of Spider-Man dropped. Fans were not too thrilled about the recasting of Spider-Man in the game. They expressed their criticism online and mentioned that they wish to have the old protagonist back. The gamers also made comparisons to the new Spider-Man protagonist looking similar to Tom Holland. Therefore, people weren’t exactly pleased with the remaster of the game.

However, a number of developers came in support of Bryan and stood by him amid the hate. Upon adding the tweet, several developers posted comments of encouragement and positivity for Bryan. His Twitter followers too were quite supportive of him and asked him to stay strong. Several developers even condemned such acts of hate and asked Bryan to avoid paying attention to such distasteful comments. 

 

 

First Published:
