Spider-Man Developer Faces Online Threats, Urges Fans To Be 'respectful Of Each Other'

Bryan Intihar is the creative director for the Spider-Man remastered version and he has been the target of several threats online. The developer took to Twitter to address the threats he has been receiving since the trailer release of the new, remastered Spider-Man game. Bryan mentioned that he is aware of people not being too fond of the update.

Spider-Man developer addresses threats he is receiving online

Taking to Twitter, Bryan revealed that he is being subjected to a number of threats online and thus he is not in favour of such messages. The actor also revealed the types of threats he had been receiving. In the tweet, a quoted text from a potential user mentioned that he would “hunt” Bryan down. The user also further asked him to fix the remastered edition immediately. Bryan then revealed that he does not find these to be in good faith.

To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will “HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!” isn’t cool. With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) October 3, 2020

He added that he appreciates the passion the gamers have for the Spider-Man series of games. However, he felt the hate towards him is quite uncalled for. He then continued his tweet saying that the world is already going through a lot currently, therefore it will be best if people simply avoid spreading unnecessary hate. He then added that he would really appreciate it if people are good and respectful towards one another. He then ended his tweet by saying thank you.

This is infuriating, Bryan. I’m sorry your team is dealing with this. I can’t wait for these games and millions of folks feel the same. Keep your heads up ❤️ — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) October 3, 2020

Such a bizarre vocal minority. Game looks fab. Can't wait for the new Pete! — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) October 3, 2020

The same people doing that will be the ones who praise the new Peter Parker once the game releases. Just wait. — Ronny Pugs 🎃 ➐ (@RonnyPugs) October 3, 2020

This is happening to you? That is disgusting! No one who makes these kinds of threats should be playing the game, anyway, because they don't have the first clue about what Spider-Man is or what he stands for. SMH. — William Salyers🌹 (@wlsalyers) October 3, 2020

Sigh... sorry you have to deal with this crap, Bryan. — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) October 3, 2020

Sadly this does not surprise me one bit. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) October 3, 2020

The outrage among fans began when the teaser for the remastered edition of Spider-Man dropped. Fans were not too thrilled about the recasting of Spider-Man in the game. They expressed their criticism online and mentioned that they wish to have the old protagonist back. The gamers also made comparisons to the new Spider-Man protagonist looking similar to Tom Holland. Therefore, people weren’t exactly pleased with the remaster of the game.

However, a number of developers came in support of Bryan and stood by him amid the hate. Upon adding the tweet, several developers posted comments of encouragement and positivity for Bryan. His Twitter followers too were quite supportive of him and asked him to stay strong. Several developers even condemned such acts of hate and asked Bryan to avoid paying attention to such distasteful comments.

