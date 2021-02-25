'Spider-Man: Now Way Home' Cast: Tom Holland & Zendaya To Headline The Superhero Film

Director by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is an upcoming Marvel superhero film revolving around the comic character Spider-Man. This new film is intended to be the sequel of the previously released Spider-Man Films Homecoming and Far From Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and chronicle the events that happen in the life of Peter Parker after Avengers: Endgame. The film is up for a release in the month of December, this year. Here, we curated intriguing details about the cast of this upcoming Marvel venture.

Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Now Way Home features Tom Holland reprising his role as the main protagonist Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Peter is a teenager and Avenger member who received spider-like abilities post being bitten by a radioactive spider. He was included in the Avengers team after being discovered by Tony Stark aka the Iron Man.

Zendaya as MJ

Zendaya plays the role of MJ aka Michelle Jones in the film. She is the classmate and ladylove of Peter. In the film, MJ will support Peter while facing obstacles.

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. He is Parker’s best friend who knows the secret of him having supernatural abilities. Batalon reportedly lost 102 pounds for his role in the film.

ALSO READ| Zendaya & Other Lead 'Spider-Man 3' Cast Members Troll Fans By Revealing Different Titles

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

The film will star Marisa Tomei as May Parker. She is Peter’s aunt who raises him after the death of his parents. She is concerned about Peter’s whereabouts and loves him tremendously.

ALSO READ| Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man 3 Has The 'most Impressive' Superhero Fight Scene

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/ Electro:

Jamie Foxx is an electrical tradesman who acquires electric power after a heinous accident. He reprises his role from the Amazing Spider-Man 2 film, which was released back in 2014. However, unlike his previous appearance, Jamie will be seen in a whole new avatar in the film.

ALSO READ| 'Spider- Man 3' Finally Gets A Title, And This Time It Is Not A Red Herring; WATCH

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius

Spider-Man: No Way Home features Alfred Molin as Otto Octavius aka Doctor Octopus. Previously, audiences saw him essaying the same role in Spider-Man 2. Octopus is a scientist with four artificial tentacles attached to her body.

ALSO READ| Marvel TV Shows: 'Loki' To 'Ironheart', List Of All 12 Marvel TV Shows After 'WandaVision'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.