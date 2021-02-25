'Spider- Man 3' Finally Gets A Title, And This Time It Is Not A Red Herring; WATCH

Spider-Man 3 finally has a title and release date! Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut in movie theaters this Christmas. The news was revealed via a funny video clip featuring the film's stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The video makes fun of Tom Holland's tendency of unknowingly givig away spoilers—be it titles or plot lines.

Spider-Man 3 title reveal video:

In the video Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the film series, expresses his lack of shock after he learns from his leading man that director Jon Watts has given him yet another fake title, like the ones which were released by the cast members on February 24. Shortly after, both Batalon and Zendaya say that it was expected from Watts, thanks to Holland's tendency of spoiling plotlines through either direct public admission or indirectly through different ways. Seconds later, the three pass by a whiteboard that is filled with rejected Spider-Man titles, all but one, which is right at the centre of the board in question. The title read "Spider-Man: No Way Home". As far as other details are concerned, such as the possible new suit that will be worn by Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 or the role of Zendaya in Spider-Man 3, are yet to be revealed by the makers.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

The events of Spider-Man 3 No Way Home will reportedly take place right after's Mysterio's statements regarding MCU's web-slinger, which will reportedly cause him to take asylums in discreet places until proven innocent. Several reports in the past have claimed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the very first MCU live-action movie that will explore the Multiverse theory as a reality, due to the rumoured casting of Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire, who have played versions of the friendly web-slinger in the past. Additionally, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock from the Netflix Original series. Several other reports online have also claimed that the likes of Willen Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church might also be seen as their respective live-action antagonists from previous Spider-Man films. The producers or the makers are yet to respond to the rumours. Till now, the only Marvel movie that has explored the Multiverse is Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse.

