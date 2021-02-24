Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man 3 Has The 'most Impressive' Superhero Fight Scene

Spider-Man 3 cast has Tom Holland reprising his titular role as Peter Parker. It has become one of the most hyped upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, the actor has piqued the interest of fans more by teasing a mind-blowing fight sequence.

Tom Holland was “blown away” with Spider-Man 3 fight scene

In a recent conversation with Yahoo, Tom Holland talked about Spider-Man 3 which he is currently shooting. He said that the film is “incredibly ambitious,” and he is delighted to admit that they are succeeding in making it. The actor stated that the production is going really well. He mentioned that they watched a fight scene that they had shot a few weeks ago, and he has "never seen" a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. He is really excited for audiences to see that.

Tom Holland asserted that he saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that they have been shooting for about a month. He claimed that it is "easily the most impressive fight scene" he has ever seen in a superhero movie. The actor admitted to being "blown away" by it.

I love that Tom Holland knows everyone wants new Spider-Man 3 scoop so he came armed with one tidbit "to continue this train of getting people excited."



He' seen early footage and says it has "easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie." pic.twitter.com/wZQcEGU6mt — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 23, 2021

Different Spider-Man 3 titles teased by stars with new images

Along with Tom Holland, Spider-Man 3 cast includes Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprising MJ and Ned Leeds. The three actors recently teased the fans with the movie’s title. Each of them shared a picture from the sets and had a different name for the film. Holland revealed the title as "Phone Home", while Zendaya and Batalon claimed it is "Home Slice" and "Home-Wrecker", respectively. They also commented on each other’s posts expressing disbelieve about having unfamiliar names. It could be a hint that the title of the upcoming Spider-Man 3 will be announced soon.

Spider-Man 3 also features Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. Details about the plot are kept under wraps. The film is directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The currently untitled third Spider-man movie is set to release on December 17, 2021. Fans are hyped to see the multiverse in the MCU.

