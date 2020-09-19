Spider Man Miles Morales: Game Size, Pre-order And Other Details

The recent PlayStation showcase events revealed a number of new games that will be launched for the next generation consoles. Spider-Man Miles Morales is one of the games that will be launched for PS5. It is a second addition to the Spider-Man game franchise and the fans are certainly excited to know more. Read more to know about Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Behind-the-scenes Stories Will Leave You In Splits

Also Read | Spider-Man Lizard Trends On Internet As Marvel Fans Discover A Mwanza Flat Headed Agama

More about Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales has now been announced and the makers have revealed some details about the game. They even released a gameplay trailer of Spider-Man Miles Morales. The makers have also released a new suit from the game. This was released through the game’s Ultimate Edition's image that displayed special pre-order bonuses. But it seems that the images certainly had more than just the pre-order bonuses from the game.

The game is going to revolve around Miles who was first introduced in Spider-Man ps4 game. This series will also feature some known villains including the Tinkerer and the Underground and more. Makers also released that the game will require around 105 Gb storage space which is slightly more than their 2018 game, Spider-Man. Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ios already on sale on the PS store. Along with Spider-Man, a number of other game were also announced. Here are some of them.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Gran TurismoTM 7

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

Deathloop

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

JETT : The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

More about PS 5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have now revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and but the price that has now been finalised is $499 for the blu-ray drive version and $399 for the All Digital edition. That transforms into an estimated amount of ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted.

But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India, it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rewatches 'Spider-Man Homecoming', Reveals His Favourite Scene

Also Read | Fans Think Spider-Man Movies Are Affected By The MCU; Read Details