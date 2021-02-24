Spike Lee To Produce Stefon Bristol's ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm Of Cthulhu’

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Spike Lee is all set to produce his latest project with Netflix Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu. This film will be directed by Stefon Bristol and it would be bankrolled by Spike Lee and two other producers Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin who also helped Spike in producing his own Netflix directorial Da 5 Bloods.

About the film

Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu is based on an original screenplay written by Hank Woon. This film is a time-period drama set in 1928 in East Africa, where the protagonist Gordon Hemingway, who is a roguish black American Gunslinger pairs up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country's regent who has been kidnapped by an ancient evil. The film effects will be given by award-winning visual effects company Goodbye Kansas and on behalf of the Goodbye Kansas production arm Infinite Entertainment, Oliver Oftedal, and Tom Olsson will be the co-producers of the film. The word Cthulhu comes from the Cthulhu Mythos, created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, who was a highly acclaimed novelist but also a racist. So the idea of grafting Lovecraft's mythology onto Black-lead stories might be interesting to see, though the film has an original screenplay written by Bristol himself.

About the director

Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu would be Bristol's second venture after his directorial debut with time-travel adventure drama See You Yesterday, which was produced by Spike Lee and distributed by Netflix itself. Bristol earlier was a student of Spike Lee at New York University's Graduate Film program, where he worked as an assistant to Spike in his oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman. Bristol even went to Twitter to announce his re-collaboration with his mentor Spike Lee and thanked Producers Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin who also worked on the films like The Watchmen & Hellboy.

I'm honored to be working with my mentor again, Mr. Spike Lee. Also, a privilege to be on a journey with the producers of The Watchmen and Hell Boy (Lloyd and Beatriz Levin) to create a monster of a movie! https://t.co/GJ9kVDtPCq — Stefon Bristol (@stefonbristol) February 23, 2021

