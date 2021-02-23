Where To Watch Pele Documentary In India? All You Need To Know About New Netflix Release

Three-time World Cup winner Pele is the latest football icon to be at the centre of his very own documentary, following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, Sergio Ramos and Nicolas Anelka. The legendary Brazilian had a film released about himself, his life and his countless accomplishments on Tuesday, February 23. Here's all you need to know about the football icon's documentary, titled 'Pele', including the streaming details of the Netflix release.

Pele documentary: Preview of Netflix's new release

Based on the trailer, the Pele documentary looks back at the extraordinary period when Pele, the only player to win three World Cup titles, went from being a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history. Directed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, the film charts Pele's remarkable journey to becoming the ‘King of Football’ and leading his nation’s team to their historic win at the 1970 World Cup.

The documentary also reveals Pele's journey prior to becoming a footballer. Pele became a shoe shiner to help his family when his father, who was also a footballer, was injured and his club stopped paying him. Pele, now 80, is also seen speaking about his trophy-laden career with Santos during the film. It emotionally showcases the star reflecting upon his career, which had honours filled to the brim. The documentary also includes a rare archive and interviews from Pele's family members, legendary team-mates, journalists and other celebrities who witnesses the golden age of Brazilian football.

During the 1958 World Cup, Pele was 17 years old and all of his six goals in the competitions came in the knockout rounds, where he scored the winner against Wales in the quarter-final, a hat-trick against France in the semi-final, and two against hosts Sweden in the final. The film documents the pressure on the Brazil squad to deliver as the nation had never previously won the World Cup. Footage of Brazil's triumph's in the 1962 and 1970 World Cup are also shown in the film, with Pele at the heart of it all.

Where to watch Pele documentary in India? Pele documentary release date

The 'Pele' documentary released exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. In India, the documentary has already been released and fans who have a Netflix account can watch the film on the streaming service.

Image Credits - Pele Instagram