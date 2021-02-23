Netflix is all set to debut a brand new historical docuseries Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan this February. Described by many as the “Japanese Game of Thrones” the docuseries is made with the blend of best parts of drama as well as documentary as it will bring out the history of feudal Japan to life. Here’s all the information about this exciting new show, also find out what time does Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release on Netflix.

Read | Where was 'Tribes of Europa' filmed? All about the German sci-fi series on Netflix

What time does Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release on Netflix?

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release date is Feb.24. Like all other Netflix shows, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release time on Netflix is at 12 AM PST on Friday, which is 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, viewers must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

Source: Age of Samurai Trailer (Netflix)

Read | 'I Care a Lot' cast: Details about actors and their characters in the dark comedy thriller

What is Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan on Netflix really about?

According to its IMDb page, the docuseries specifically focuses on the story of Date Masamune, one of Japan’s most legendary historical figures. The “One-Eyed Dragon” was one of four other warlords who had the ambition of uniting the entire country of Japan under one banner. Masamune’s nickname was given after he had infamously torn out his own eye out because it became infected with smallpox.

Read | Where was 'Top Boy' filmed? Know shooting locations of this Netflix series

Another report in Britannica reveals that the ambitious young general fought and schemed his way to the top. He disposed off his own brother to ensure his line of succession was ensured. At the tender age of 17 years, Masamune took over the leadership of his father’s clan and within a span of a few years, he managed to conquer the neighbouring clans to unite most of Northern Japan.

Read | What language is Tribes of Europa in? Here's all about the new Netflix show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.