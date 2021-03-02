Where Was 'The Informer' Filmed? Get To Know The Filming Locations Of The Crime Thriller

Based on the crime thriller novel Three Seconds written by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, is the 2019 movie The Informer starring Joel Kinnaman, Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike. Clive Owen and more. The Informer tells the story of a reformed ex-convict Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman) who goes back to prison to infiltrate a mob. Pete finds himself on dangerous grounds as he is stuck between the FBI instructing him and the Polish mafia for whom he acts as a drug courier. The movie depicts Pete’s escape from a tough situation. So where was The Informer filmed?

Also Read | Tell Me Your Secrets Spoilers - What Is Amazon's Latest Crime Thriller About?

Where Was The Informer Filmed?

The movie’s plot is set in New York. However, The Informer filming locations are majorly present across the United Kingdom. Some of The Informer shooting locations also include places in the United States. With the film having distributors from the UK (Warner Bros) and the US (Aviron Pictures), it would explain the aforementioned The Informer filming locations. Continue reading to know where exactly are The Informer shooting locations.

Also Read | Where Was Cliffhanger Filmed? Know About The Costliest Aerial Stunt Film's Shoot Locations

HM Prison Gloucester, United Kingdom

The Bale Hill Prison plays an important part in the movie’s setting. According to Gloucestershire Live, most of these scenes are filmed at the HM Prison, Gloucester. This prison that shut down in 2013 has a long history. As reported by Abandoned Spaces, researchers have identified that prior to the prison, the Gloucester Castle stood at the exact location. This castle was also a jail in 1228. It has now become a major filming location and a tourist attraction. It is often referred to as a haunted prison and events like ghost hunts are hosted there presently.

Pinewood Studios, United Kingdom

Pinewood Studios is another major shooting location of the film. It is located in the Iver Heath village in Buckinghamshire. With studios present in the UK, Canada and Dominican Republican, Pinewood Studios has seen several movies and series productions. Some of the films that were shot here include Batman (1989), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Love, Actually (2003), Maleficent (2014), Doctor Strange (2016), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), I Care A Lot (2020) and more. The studio is known for its 007 stage that was initially built for the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me (1977).

Brooklyn, New York

Parts of the film were shot in Brooklyn where The Informer is originally set. The protagonist works as a drug transporter for a group of Polish mafias in New York. Some of the places to visit in this county include the Brooklyn Museum, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Dyker Heights. In terms of pop culture, Brooklyn is known for the comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and home to the Humphreys in Gossip Girl. Saturday Night Fever (1977), The Wiz (1978), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Two Weeks Notice (2002), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Men In Black 3 (2012) were all filmed in Brooklyn.

Also Read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Fans Demand Bruce Willis Cameo "for Jake Peralta" In Final Season

The Informer Review

This suspense thriller surely kept its audience on the edge of their seats till the end. It has its viewers curious about what is going to happen next. It is quite fast-paced and entertaining if you are a fan of the crime genre. Viewers on Amazon Prime found both RoboCop (2014) actor Kinnaman and Knives Out (2019) actress Ana de Armas to have performed greatly in the movie.

Also Read | Netflix's 'Who Killed Sara?' Trailer Review: An Impressive Spine-chilling Mystery

Image Courtesy: Warner Bros Studios

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.