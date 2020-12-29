SpongeBob SquarePants Animator Tuck Tucker Passes Away; Family Releases Statement

Spongebob Squarepants is regarded as one of the most popular animated show in the western world, with its popularity reaching other parts of the world as well. The show has had a long and successful run and the makers, as well as any other person who has worked on this show, is given high regards in the world of animation. In a piece of rather sad news for every fan of this show, its animator Tuck Tucker has passed away. Here is everything you need to know about this news along with his legacy.

Spongebob Squarepants animator Tuck Tucker passes away

This year has brought everyone in this world a number of shocking news and everyone is still fathoming the tough time that has been brought upon them. It is no different in the entertainment industry around the world with the news of a number of known personalities passing away sending shockwaves to everyone.

The news has now surfaced that the well-known animator of Spongebob Squarepants has passed away as well at the age of just 59. The family of the versatile animator and writer have announced his death in their statement that was made on Facebook, as reported in Variety.

Their statement reads, “It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. We know he was loved by all of those whom he met”.

The statement also revealed that the star animator died about a week ago on December 22. While the news of his death was confirmed, the cause of Tuck Tucker’s death was not provided in said statement. His death was mourned by several of his former colleagues and fans of the shows he has worked on.

Tuck Tucker has had a long career in the world of animated television shows and films. Apart from Spongebob Squarepants, he has also worked in other famous shows such as The Simpsons, Hey Arnold!, Family Guy and many more. Not only an animator, but Tuck Tucker had also worked as a director, storyboard artist, songwriter and layout artist as well. His career in television has spanned nearly three decades and his work legacy has had a strong impact in the world of animated shows.

