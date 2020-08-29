YouTuber Creates ‘SpongeBob SquarePants' Theme's Tune Using Washing Machine | Watch

With people still staying indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus, they have been engaging and entertaining themselves with the most unusual things. In one such case, YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider recently took to Instagram to share a creative video, which surely has left netizens chuckling.

Captioned "Who’s singing along? What should we do next??”, the short clip shows Schneider, along with content creator Jason Pitts, creating the theme song of the cartoon show ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ in the most unusual yet creative manner.

While Schneider uses washing machine buttons to create the theme song, his friend Pitts is heard singing “SpongeBob SquarePants” in the background. The duo surely ‘nailed’ the theme song. At one point, Pitts is also seen using the washing machine door to get the accurate tune.

Netizens call it ‘awesome’

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 27,000 likes. With thousands of comments and views, netizens couldn’t believe it as one user even asked, “How are you doing this?” Several users also wrote how ‘awesome’ the video was, while others hoped that the washing machine still works when Schneider actually uses it for his laundry. One Instagram user loved it so much that he wrote, “I’m so downloading and making this my new ringtone”.

