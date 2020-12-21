SpongeBob Christmas Episodes: See List Of Best Christmas Episodes From This Show

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated show SpongeBob SquarePants never fails to entertain the audience. Not only does the show make its fans laugh but the character of SpongeBob is also inspiring as he is optimistic and positive even in the worse situations. However, over the course of its 13 seasons, the show has delivered some of the most riveting winter and Christmas episodes. With his best friend Patrick by his side, SpongeBob has taken the viewers on adventures. Read on to see a list of the best Spongebob Christmas Episodes.

Spongebob Christmas Episodes List

It's A Spongebob Christmas!

Source: Still from Spongebob (Nickelodeon)

It's a SpongeBob Christmas! was a part of the show’s eight seasons. It was episode number 26 and was the 175th episode overall. According to its IMDb page, the episode originally aired on CBS in the United States in November 2012, and on Nickelodeon on December the very same year. In the special, fans see that Plankton tries to convince SpongeBob to transform everybody in Bikini Bottom into jerks by feeding them his special jerktonium-laced fruitcakes. This will in turn help him to get his Christmas wish, which is the Krabby Patty secret formula.

Frozen Face-Off

Source: Still from Spongebob (Nickelodeon)

Frozen Face-Off is in Season 8 of the show and is the third episode of the season. The episode is one of the best Christmas episodes of SpongeBob and celebrates winter with a sled competition. Everyone in Bikini Bottom enters because the winner gets $1 million. SpongeBob convinces Gary to lead his sled, while Patrick chose gummy worms to take him to victory, and Squidward had a worm. Frozen Face-Off was one of the most unique SpongeBob Christmas episodes.

Plankton's Old Chum

Source: Still from Spongebob (Nickelodeon)

Plankton's Old Chum premiered in season 12 of the show and came out in 2019. It showed Plankton creating a fake holiday for his own benefit. Midway through the process, he realises that he has nowhere to dump to old chum. When he runs into SpongeBob, he convinces him that it's Chum Day, which is a holiday similar to Christmas. Plankton tells him that on this day, you're supposed to hand out chum as gifts.

Christmas Who?

Christmas Who? is one of the most popular SpongeBob specials that released in season 2. In the episode, Sandy is decorating her tree and gearing up for Christmas. But, SpongeBob and Patrick have never heard of Christmas and learn everything about it from Sandy. SpongeBob tells Bikini Bottom about the festive holiday and Santa Claus and gets everyone on board.

Snowball Effect

Source: Still from Spongebob (Nickelodeon)

According to Spongebob’s IMDb page, the Snowball Effect is the highest-ranked winter-themed episode in the SpongeBob universe thus far. The episode was released in season 3 and showed Bikini Bottom under a blanket of snow after an iceberg crashes above. SpongeBob and Patrick spend most part of the episode having a snowball fight. Along with Squidward, the three build forts to protect themselves from the snowballs.

