'Spotlight On Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors Who Will Be Seen In The Holiday Film

'Spotlight on Christmas', is a television Christmas film that debuted on the US-based television channel, Lifetime. It is the story of Olivia O’Hara, an actor in the universe of the film who is seen returning to her place of birth two weeks after she faced a tragedy in her personal life. While indulging in community service after her return, she ends up finding a love interest in Casey Rawlins (Played by Victor Zinck, Jr.).

Rawlins, as the film progresses, ends up making O'Hara realize that she might now be beyond the Hollywood spotlight after all. The article that can be found below enlists the key Spotlight On Christmas characters and the actors who are playing them, based on the information that is available as of this writing.

Spotlight On Christmas trailer:

Spotlight On Christmas cast:

Tori Anderson as Olivia O'Hara:

Tori Anderson will be seen essaying the character of the heartbroken actor, Olivia O'Hara. In the very recent past, Anderson starred in Love Under the Olive Tree, prior to which, she was seen in 2016's Killjoys. She entered the entertainment industry very early on in her life when she debuted in 2003's Tru Calling. The actor was also seen as Evie in the 2016 comedy-drama series No Tomorrow (2016-2017).

Victor Zinck Jr as Casey Rawlins:

The second name on the list of Spotlight On Christmas cast is Victor Zinck Jr, who will be seen as Olivia's love interest in the Christmas special movie. The actor is known for his work in films like 2016's The Motive and Love on the Sidelines. Victor has also been a part of shows like The 100 (2014-2016) and Netflix's Altered Carbon. His recent works include his roles as Joe Marrow in Breakthrough & Finn O'Rourke in Love Alaska.

Matthew James Dowden:

The cast of Spotlight On Christmas will be seen joined in by Matthew James Dowden, who is known for his character of Christoph Banks in the superhero television show The Flash. Dowden was also seen as Bertrand in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events & Rober Brown in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The details regarding his character in the film are yet to be revealed.

Lia Frankland as Janey Wilson

The youngest in the list of the cast of Spotlight on Christmas in Lia Frankland, who will be seen essaying the character of Janey Wilson in the film. She is known for her role as Sarah in the Charlize Theron-starrer Tully, which released in 2018 and Avery in Betting on the Bride from a year before. More details regarding Frankland's character in the Christmas film are awaited.

Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Jack

Nelson-Mahood of Dead Shack fame can be seen as Jack in the upcoming Christmas feature presentation. Mahood is known for playing Tom Casteel in V.C. Andrews' Heaven (2019) and Matthew in When the Street Lights Go On, which released this year. Details regarding where Mahood's act will stand when pitted up against the rest of Spotlight On Christmas characters are yet to be revealed.

