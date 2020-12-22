Last Updated:

Voldemort's Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Ralph Fiennes' Character In 'Harry Potter'

To celebrate Ralph Fiennes' birthday, here’s a pop quiz based on his most popular character Voldemort. Take the Voldemort's quiz here.

Ralph Fiennes, the famous Harry Potter actor, has turned a year older today. Across his career, the English actor has been seen in many popular roles. Amon Göth in Schindler's List, Lord Voldemort in The Harry Potter Movies and M in The Bond Movies are some of his prominent roles. To celebrate Ralph Fiennes' birthday, here’s a pop quiz based on his most popular character Voldemort. 

Voldemort's quiz

What Year Was Voldemort Born in?

  • 1920
  • 1950
  • 1931
  • 1938

 

What of these capabilities does Voldemort not have?

  • Legilimency
  • Animagus
  • Occlumency
  • Parselmouth

 

 

What relative does Voldemort take his middle name from "Marvolo"?

  • Paternal grandfather
  • Aunt
  • Maternal grandfather
  • Uncle

 

Where did Voldemort fly after he failed to kill Baby Harry?

  • Hungary
  • Afghanistan
  • Uruguay
  • Albania

 

What is the strongest number, according to Voldemort?

  • 3
  • 5             
  • 7
  • 13

 

By what name is Voldemort not generally referred to?

  • The Master Unspeakable
  • You Know Who
  • He Who Must Not Be Named
  • The Dark Lord

 

Out of the below options, which of these is not Voldemort's Horcruxes?

  • Tom Riddle's diary
  • Marvolo Gaunt's ring
  • Helga Hufflepuff's cup
  • Albus Dumbledore's glasses

 

What was the name of the orphanage when Voldemort was raised?

  • Wool's Orphanage
  • Cotton's Orphanage
  • Silk's Orphanage
  • Felt's Orphanage

 

Whose body did Voldemort occupy the Stone of the Philosopher?

  • Professor Binns
  • Professor Quirrell
  • Professor Carrow
  • Professor Burbage
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cccinema (@who.love.cinema)

 

What is Voldemort's Powerful Spell "Avada Kedavra" Best Known As?

  • Disintegration Curse
  • Cruciatus Curse
  • Killing Curse
  • Fiendfyre
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @voldemort

 

Who did Voldemort use to unlock The Chamber Of Secrets?

  • Ron Weasley
  • Draco Malfoy
  • Hermione Granger
  • Ginny Weasley

 

After graduating from Hogwarts, where did Voldemort work?

  • Borgin & Burkes
  • The Hog's Head Inn
  • Gringotts Wizarding Bank
  • Dervish & Banges

 

What Mythical Wizard Did Voldemort Descend From?

  • Barry Winkle
  • Salazar Slytherin
  • Gellert Grindelwald
  • Nicolas Flamel

 

Which of these is not his resurrection ingredient?

  • Bone of his mother
  • Hair of a lover
  • Flesh of a servant
  • Blood of his partner

 

What Was The Core Of The Wand Of Voldemort?

  • Basilisk fang
  • Dragon heartstring
  • Phoenix feather
  • Unicorn hair
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @voldemort

 

Answers:

  1. 1931
  2. Animagus
  3. Maternal grandfather
  4. Afghanistan
  5. 7
  6. He Who Must Not Be Named
  7. Helga Hufflepuff's cup
  8. Silk's Orphanage
  9. Professor Burbage
  10. Killing Curse
  11. Ginny Weasley
  12. Gringotts Wizarding Bank
  13. Gellert Grindelwald
  14. Flesh of a servant
  15. Phoenix feather

