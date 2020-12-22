Voldemort's Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Ralph Fiennes' Character In 'Harry Potter'

Ralph Fiennes, the famous Harry Potter actor, has turned a year older today. Across his career, the English actor has been seen in many popular roles. Amon Göth in Schindler's List, Lord Voldemort in The Harry Potter Movies and M in The Bond Movies are some of his prominent roles. To celebrate Ralph Fiennes' birthday, here’s a pop quiz based on his most popular character Voldemort.
Voldemort's quiz
What Year Was Voldemort Born in?
What of these capabilities does Voldemort not have?
- Legilimency
- Animagus
- Occlumency
- Parselmouth
What relative does Voldemort take his middle name from "Marvolo"?
- Paternal grandfather
- Aunt
- Maternal grandfather
- Uncle
Where did Voldemort fly after he failed to kill Baby Harry?
- Hungary
- Afghanistan
- Uruguay
- Albania
What is the strongest number, according to Voldemort?
By what name is Voldemort not generally referred to?
- The Master Unspeakable
- You Know Who
- He Who Must Not Be Named
- The Dark Lord
Out of the below options, which of these is not Voldemort's Horcruxes?
- Tom Riddle's diary
- Marvolo Gaunt's ring
- Helga Hufflepuff's cup
- Albus Dumbledore's glasses
What was the name of the orphanage when Voldemort was raised?
- Wool's Orphanage
- Cotton's Orphanage
- Silk's Orphanage
- Felt's Orphanage
Whose body did Voldemort occupy the Stone of the Philosopher?
- Professor Binns
- Professor Quirrell
- Professor Carrow
- Professor Burbage
What is Voldemort's Powerful Spell "Avada Kedavra" Best Known As?
- Disintegration Curse
- Cruciatus Curse
- Killing Curse
- Fiendfyre
Who did Voldemort use to unlock The Chamber Of Secrets?
- Ron Weasley
- Draco Malfoy
- Hermione Granger
- Ginny Weasley
After graduating from Hogwarts, where did Voldemort work?
- Borgin & Burkes
- The Hog's Head Inn
- Gringotts Wizarding Bank
- Dervish & Banges
What Mythical Wizard Did Voldemort Descend From?
- Barry Winkle
- Salazar Slytherin
- Gellert Grindelwald
- Nicolas Flamel
Which of these is not his resurrection ingredient?
- Bone of his mother
- Hair of a lover
- Flesh of a servant
- Blood of his partner
What Was The Core Of The Wand Of Voldemort?
- Basilisk fang
- Dragon heartstring
- Phoenix feather
- Unicorn hair
Answers:
- 1931
- Animagus
- Maternal grandfather
- Afghanistan
- 7
- He Who Must Not Be Named
- Helga Hufflepuff's cup
- Silk's Orphanage
- Professor Burbage
- Killing Curse
- Ginny Weasley
- Gringotts Wizarding Bank
- Gellert Grindelwald
- Flesh of a servant
- Phoenix feather
