Voldemort's Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Ralph Fiennes' Character In 'Harry Potter'

Ralph Fiennes, the famous Harry Potter actor, has turned a year older today. Across his career, the English actor has been seen in many popular roles. Amon Göth in Schindler's List, Lord Voldemort in The Harry Potter Movies and M in The Bond Movies are some of his prominent roles. To celebrate Ralph Fiennes' birthday, here’s a pop quiz based on his most popular character Voldemort.

Voldemort's quiz

What Year Was Voldemort Born in?

1920

1950

1931

1938

What of these capabilities does Voldemort not have?

Legilimency

Animagus

Occlumency

Parselmouth

What relative does Voldemort take his middle name from "Marvolo"?

Paternal grandfather

Aunt

Maternal grandfather

Uncle

Where did Voldemort fly after he failed to kill Baby Harry?

Hungary

Afghanistan

Uruguay

Albania

What is the strongest number, according to Voldemort?

3

5

7

13

By what name is Voldemort not generally referred to?

The Master Unspeakable

You Know Who

He Who Must Not Be Named

The Dark Lord

Out of the below options, which of these is not Voldemort's Horcruxes?

Tom Riddle's diary

Marvolo Gaunt's ring

Helga Hufflepuff's cup

Albus Dumbledore's glasses

What was the name of the orphanage when Voldemort was raised?

Wool's Orphanage

Cotton's Orphanage

Silk's Orphanage

Felt's Orphanage

Whose body did Voldemort occupy the Stone of the Philosopher?

Professor Binns

Professor Quirrell

Professor Carrow

Professor Burbage

What is Voldemort's Powerful Spell "Avada Kedavra" Best Known As?

Disintegration Curse

Cruciatus Curse

Killing Curse

Fiendfyre

Who did Voldemort use to unlock The Chamber Of Secrets?

Ron Weasley

Draco Malfoy

Hermione Granger

Ginny Weasley

After graduating from Hogwarts, where did Voldemort work?

Borgin & Burkes

The Hog's Head Inn

Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Dervish & Banges

Also read | Ralph Fiennes' Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

What Mythical Wizard Did Voldemort Descend From?

Barry Winkle

Salazar Slytherin

Gellert Grindelwald

Nicolas Flamel

Which of these is not his resurrection ingredient?

Bone of his mother

Hair of a lover

Flesh of a servant

Blood of his partner

Also read | Anupam Kher Shows 'low Budget Harry Potter', Fans Say 'Hogwarts Will Shut Down Seeing Him'

What Was The Core Of The Wand Of Voldemort?

Basilisk fang

Dragon heartstring

Phoenix feather

Unicorn hair

Answers:

1931 Animagus Maternal grandfather Afghanistan 7 He Who Must Not Be Named Helga Hufflepuff's cup Silk's Orphanage Professor Burbage Killing Curse Ginny Weasley Gringotts Wizarding Bank Gellert Grindelwald Flesh of a servant Phoenix feather

Also read | Madhuri Dixit Nene 'goofs' Around After Harry Potter Marathon With Family; See Pics

Also read | Tom Felton Rewatches First 'Harry Potter' Film After 20 Years, Shares Emotional Reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.