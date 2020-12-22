Where Was 'Taste Of Christmas' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

A Taste of Christmas was released recently on the Lifetime Network. Aanni Krueger, Gillies Marini, and Nia Vardalos are starring in the lead roles in this orbital network film. The holiday movie traces the life of Natalie Rogers. Natalie is a young woman who is eagerly waiting for the opening of the Italian restaurant of her cousin. She tries her best to offer a helping hand to her cousin and also make the Christmas opening a huge success for the new restaurant.

Natalie meets Stefano Grimaldi, the newly appointed head of the restaurant, and tries to convince him of her plan. The chef does not approve of her plans at first but finally agrees after seeing her optimism. As the story progresses, the two fall in love as they explore the myriad dimensions of Italian cuisine together. Taste of Christmas is a unique movie that blends culinary traditions. In case you are wondering about where was a taste of Christmas filmed, then you can find all the details below:

Where was Taste of Christmas filmed?

The movie boasts of some interesting and beautiful locations which are situated in Georgia. According to AJC.COM, the movie was shot in Northern Georgia. Helen White county, Dahlonega, and other parts of Northern Georgia were among the most prominent Taste of Christmas filming locations.

Dahlonega which is popular for its Festival of trees was also one of the locations. The General Store, Dahlonega Square, and the nearby hotels and villas were seen in the movie Additionally, the DSH tasting Room also featured here.

Other filming locations included The Cranberry Corners, The Gold Museum, Hancock park, the festival of trees. All these locations were used for outdoor shooting and the exterior of these places was used for shooting. Georgia, which is a small town and a tourist attraction, is known to be a replicate of an Alpine town. The location is very picturesque and it has been a popular place for movie shooting. Apart from films, TV shows like Stranger Things, The Vampire Diaries, The Hunger Games were shot here.

According to WRWH, the White County Chamber of Commerce President Beth Truelove said that the shooting was completed without any complications and they were happy how the movie portrayed their neighbourhood in a magical way.

The Taste of Christmas shooting locations was decorated with Christmas decorations like stars, Christmas trees and lighting to recreate the holiday vibe. The crew properly designed the set to ensure it was done according to the demand of the story.

Taste of Christmas Review

The film received average reviews from critics and viewers. The critics and audiences welcomed the fresh story but criticized its shallow portrayal of characters. Some even complained about the poor Italian accent and the loose screenplay. According to letterboxd, it got 2.9 out of 5. On the other hand, IMDB offered an average score of 5.7 on 10. Overall, the movie was an average performer.

