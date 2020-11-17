'Gossip Girl' Reboot Cast: Will The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Have The Original Cast?

HBO Max recently announced that fans will soon be able to see a reboot of their favourite American drama show Gossip Girls. While the show is all set to release sometime in 2021, fans are left wondering - Will the Gossip Girl reboot have the original cast? The answer is a bit of yes and no. While the original cast has been updated with new actors, there might be many cameo appearances by the old cast. Here's a look at the cast of Gossip Girl reboot:

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' fan spots an amusing oversight in an extra's outfit; Watch video here

Gossip Girl Reboot Cast

Emily Alyn Lind

Actor Emily Alyn Lind will play the lead role of Audrey, reported Deadline. Audrey is one of the main Gossip Girl Reboot characters. Only Emily Aly Lind's character in the show has been confirmed. Actor Emily Alyn Lind was previously seen in ABC series Revenge & CBS' drama Code Black.

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' actor Penn Badgley reveals ex-GF Blake Lively gifted him first iPhone

Whitney Peak

Actor Whitney Peak will also be seen in the show. She will also be one of the main characters on the show. Information about her role in the show has not yet been revealed. Actor Whitney Peak is known for her role in Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut film Molly's Game. She is also known for her character in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' Reboot: All We Know About The Show That Is Going To Release In 2020

Eli Brown

Actor Eli Brown will be a part of the main cast on the show. Reports added that Emily, Whitney & Eli will play the main trio in the show. Eli Brown is a well known actor and has been seen in many shows like - Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019), Run Hide Fight (2020) and The F**k-It List (2020).

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic? Read Details Here

Johnathan Fernandez

Johnathan Fernandez will also play a prominent role in the show. He is an actor and comedian who is famous for his FOX action series Lethal Weapon. He has also been seen as Flamien Flirst on the TruTV series Adam Ruins Everything.

Jason Gotay

Jason Gotay will also be a part of the show. Some of his famous projects are Peter Pan Live! (2014) and Love Life (2020).

Will Ed Westwick be in Gossip Girl reboot?

Reports indicated that Ed Westwick won't be a part of the show's reboot. He did mention in his interview with Distractify that he is excited for the new show. He also added that he didn't know much about the reboot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.