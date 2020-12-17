Marvel Superhero War Debuts First K-pop Superhero Luna Snow On Facebook Livestream

Marvel Super War now has its first-ever K-pop superhero. This new superhero is Luna Snow. Luna Snow marked her debut on the livestream conducted on Marvel Super War’s Facebook page. This new superhero will be part of the Marvel Super War world on December 24, 2020. Find out more details about Marvel’s first K-pop superhero below.

Marvel Super War debuts its first K-pop superhero

Marvel Super War is a 3D marvel superhero mobile game. This multiplayer battle arena game is available on iOS and android and quite popular among Marvel fans. But this game is available in only select few countries. Hence it adds to the exclusivity of the game. After its debut in 2019, the Marvel Super War is making headlines once again.

All thanks to its brand new superhero. Marvel conducted a Livestream on their Marvel Super War Facebook page today, December 17, 2020. During the Livestream, the Facebook page debuted their first-ever K-pop superhero, Luna Snow. Along with her debut, Marvel Super War also released her brand new single titled, Flow.

Luna Snow is already popular due to her two old singles I Really Wanna and Tonight, while Flow is her third single. Luna’s single is sung by none other than K-pop singer, Luna. Luna was part of the former K-pop group f(x). Luna Snow’s back story is as interesting as her brand new track Flow.

Seol Hee was popular K-pop singer and dancer. During a performance at Stark Industries, A.I.M. ambushes the K-pop singer. Seol tries to defend herself and other attendees at the show but A.I.M. soldiers capture her. They lock her in a storage freezer. When Seol tries to escape the freezer she gets exposed to an advanced cold fusion energy experiment.

This accident leads her to gain control of frozen elements and molecules. After realising her new superpowers Seol escapes the A.I.M. facility. She successfully defends herself from the A.I.M. soldiers. After escaping the facility, the media calls Seol Luna Snow. Seol a.k.a. Luna Snow is a pop-star by day and superhero by night.

As mentioned earlier, Luna Snow will be available in the multi-player arena game from December 24, 2020 as an early Christmas gift for many. She will have the ability to create dark ice to fight her enemies. But she can also produce light ice for healing herself and others.

