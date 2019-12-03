Star Wars Baby Yoda Toys Reminded The Franchise Of An Old Mistake; First Batch Is Out

Fans are saying that Star Wars are repeating the same mistake they made with the movie merchandise years ago, only this time they are making the mistake with The Mandalorian’s baby Yoda. The Mandalorian has been making the headlines with its announcement but the great surprise to the fans came when the show featured a baby of the same species that Yoda came from, and it broke the internet. The character of baby Yoda went on to become even more famous than the titular character. Read more to know about the big mistake the franchise repeated.

Star Wars repeat the same mistake they made decades ago

Disney had decided to keep the character of baby Yoda a secret till the show was released, and thus there was no merchandise or toys with the image of baby Yoda, which was a big disappointment to the fans of the franchise. As the holidays are nearing, Disney is on its toes to hurry up and release the baby Yoda toys, which will increase the sales exponentially, according to the fans of Star Wars. It is reportedly said that the first batch of the toys was a disappointment for the fans.

The Star Wars franchise had made a similar mistake decades ago. The release of Star Wars: A New Hope, in the year 1977, was an unexpected success. The franchise had made a deal with Kenner Co. and gave them the exclusive rights to produce the official Star Wars merchandise. However, the firm could not predict the massive success of the movie and the customers that flooded the stores for the Star Wars merchandise. The company managed to make posters, jigsaw puzzles, and board games, but it could hardly meet the demand of the fans for the Star Wars action figures. The company had to come up with a brilliant sales idea to deal with the situation that was at hand. They sold the merchandise with an official certificate, saying that the toys are not out yet but will be before spring.

