Star Wars Celebration 2020 Gets Cancelled; Fans Have Mixed Reactions To The News

Star Wars has cancelled its celebration of the franchise this year. This is the first time that the celebration has been cancelled. The celebration has been held annually since 1999 when it was first held in Denver, Colorado.

Also Read | 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega gets support from Hollywood filmmakers after his speech

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

Organizers of the fest announced on Monday on their official website that "Star Wars Celebration" will be cancelled this year. This step was taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tweet further said that the new date will be August 18, 2022.

Also Read | John Boyega of 'Star Wars' strongly advocates at 'Black Lives Matter' protests in London

The celebration, which has been held annually since 1999, was first kept in the honour of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Since then, the celebration has drawn out crowds of almost 30,000 people every year. The venues of the event change as well, with countries like Japan and Germany organising the event last year. This time it was supposed to held in California.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' loses to 'Star Wars' in an online poll by Rotten Tomatoes

People who transfer their tickets can get a free exclusive pin

People who have already bought tickets for the whole event can now either transfer the ticket to the 2022 event or get a refund. They can even replace the value of their tickets with Star Wars Swag, which can be used to buy merch and clothing.

Also Read | Producing Indiana Jones led George Lucas to 'Star Wars' prequel series, says Kathleen K

The official website further mentioned that people who transfer their tickets to the 2022 event will avail a free exclusive Star Wars Celebration StormTrooper character pin. The pin will be exclusive merchandise which will not be up for sale or be offered for sale anytime again. As described on their website, the pin is of the first of 50 exclusive Star Wars Celebration pins that will be revealed soon.

Many fans had a mixed reaction towards the celebration getting cancelled and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. While most of the people were happy as going ahead with the event could have led to a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases, other fans were disappointed and wanted refunds. Some of the fans talked about how excited they were for the 2022 fest.

Thank you for putting attendee, guest, and con staff and volunteer safety first. — Elfie 💗💛💙 (@ElfGrove) June 15, 2020

Disappointed but it’s the right decision. See you all in 2022!! — TheJMAZA (@TheJMAZA) June 15, 2020

I tried to transfer my tickets for the 2022 event by clicking the “transfer my tickets” link, but it didn’t asked me for any of my information and this showed up. How do I know my tickets will be transferred? pic.twitter.com/PaGtlAzTVg — ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar875) June 15, 2020

They’re playing it safe and setting expectations cause chances are, we’re still gonna be dealing with this shit through 2021 /: — DuffMcWhalen (@WhalenMc) June 15, 2020

I have such mixed feelings: I was 99% sure I wasn't going to go even if the event continued, so I'm relieved it's not happening--and I'm also relieved it's not happening, y'know, FOR SAFETY, but also sad it's not happening.



FEELINGS.



See you in 2022. — Danny Rivera (@deegeeriv) June 15, 2020

Promo Pic Courtesy: Star War's Celebration's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.