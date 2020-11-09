Star Wars Director Leslye Headland Reveals She Wants To Stay Away From Fan Theories

Leslye Headland who is directing the upcoming Star Wars series has revealed that she is staying away from fan theories about her show. The Russian Doll creator explained why she wants to stay away from various theories that fans have come up with in anticipation of the show. She further talked about how she felt when her show was leaked and her face was all over Youtube.

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland's Disney+ Star Wars series

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Leslye Headland talked to Fantastic Frankey in an interview and told the portal that she tries to avoid various theories about her upcoming show. The director explained to the portal that she does not address the speculation about her show because she does not want to see her show everywhere. She simply stated to the portal that, “I try to stay away from my show just because I'm trying to stay away from my show”.

Star Wars enjoys a massive fan base which implies that any revelation leads to fans trying to connect dots and giving rise to more Star Wars theories and speculations. Leslye explained to the media portal that the show being leaked also intruded on her own enjoyment. Reportedly, the director feels that her own enjoyment of video essays about Star Wars on YouTube vanishes because she starts seeing her face on all the videos.

Leslye revealed to the portal that she might get interested in various fan theories some time in future, but not right now. The director however, confirmed to the media portal that her show is female centric. She went on to talk about a few other possibilities about the show as well.

Leslye revealed to the media portal that even though the upcoming series has female protagonist, it does not exclude men. The director stated that it is a show for everyone and just because it centers around a female does not imply that men would be excluded from that space. She went on to tell the portal that she relates to male characters all the time and roots for Mando and Luke.

“An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women.”

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.