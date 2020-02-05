'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker' Had A Secret George Lucas Cameo?

Any fan of the massively beloved Star Wars franchise would recognise its creator, George Lucas. George Lucas was the man behind the camera for the first six episodic films of the Star Wars saga, directing both the prequels as well as the original trilogy of films. However, once George Lucas sold the film rights to Disney, he was more or less removed from the creative process behind the recent sequel trilogy of films. But if recent reports are to be believed, George Lucas might have made a small cameo in the latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Star Wars: Episode IX sound designers, David Acord and Matt Wood, revealed that they had included a 'special scream' in The Rise of Skywalker. However, the duo did not reveal the point at which the scream can be heard. They also refused to specify whose scream it actually was, but many fans speculated that the scream was actually a secret George Lucas cameo that was added into the film.

A famous sound clip of George Lucas screaming, which is often referred to as 'The George', was previously featured in other Disney Star Wars films, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi. The clip was first recorded in 1973 film, American Graffiti, which was also directed by Lucas. Whether 'The George' made its way into The Rise of Skywalker remains to be confirmed, but many fans believe that it is the secret cameo that the sound designers were talking about.

Star Wars is no stranger to iconic screams. One of the most popular sound clips of all time is the 'The Wilhelm' scream, which was used by sound designer Ben Burtt in the first Star Wars film. Since then, 'The Wilhelm' has featured in several other massive franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.

