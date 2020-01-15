Build-A-Bear Announces Baby Yoda Toys Ahead Of Star Wars Day

Baby Yoda has to be one of the most popular and lovable television characters to come out in 2019, and now people can get their own version of 'The Child'. Baby Yoda is grabbing headlines ever since the new series of Star Wars was premiered on Disney+ in November 2019. People are so much in love with the little fella that now American kids' toy company Build-A-Bear has announced that it will soon be releasing stuffed toy version of Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda stuffed toys

Build-A-Bear CEO, Sharon Price John while attending an event in Orlando, Florida said that the company will be the first one to provide the stuffed toy version of the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined. She said that while holding a stuffed toy version of the famous character in her hand. Sharon further added that the toy would be available in workshops in the next few months.

Baby Yoda fans are already excited about the announcement even though Sharon has listed the toy for release on May 4 this year, which as all Star Wars fans know that is celebrated as Star Wars Day. Disney and Lucasfilm are also working quickly to make the Baby Yoda stuffed toys happen. Sharon said that they started the process almost with the first episode of the series.

Baby Yoda is a fictional character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian. Set in the Star Wars universe, the series takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter beyond the reaches of the New Republic. The show stars Pedro Pascal in the title role. It is still to be aired in India as Disney+ has not arrived in the country.

