'Star Wars' Fame Ewan McGregor Arrives At Breakfast Joint In Rolls Royce

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has recently made headlines after he arrived at a breakfast joint in a vintage Rolls-Royce. According to reports, the actor was recently spotted wearing white trousers with a black pullover and dark trainers as he stepped out of his 1960s car that allegedly costs $123,000.

McGregor to revive his role as a Jedi Master

McGregor is known for his love of motorcycles and often take his vintage Rolls Royce to drop and pick up his daughters from school. According to local media, McGregor grabbed breakfast then quickly went back to his car to feed some more change to the parking meter.

On August 24 last year, it was announced by Disney at D23 that Ewan McGregor will be reviving his role as a Jedi Master from Star Wars in a new Disney+ series. Shooting for the live-action series will begin sometime in 2020. The details of the upcoming series are shrouded in mystery and the series's name is also not known yet.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Hello there! Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an untitled series for #DisneyPlus! #D23Expo — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most pivotal characters in the Star Wars film saga. Be it training Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy to mentoring Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, this character has evidently carved a place in ardent fans' hearts. Ewan McGregor played the younger version of Obi-wan Kenobi in the prequel films and Alec Guinness essayed the same character, but much older and wiser. With the difference in age, both the actors have evidently brought in a substantial amount of originality to the character.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi's character was often regarded as the wise guiding force by Star Wars fans, Ewan McGregor brought in an unexpected charm to the character. McGregor essayed the role of Kenobi in the prequel films, which revolved around the lead character of Anakin Skywalker. Fans reportedly loved Evan's portrayal of the character calling him the best part of the prequel series. Ewan essayed a much younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi which allowed the actor to bring in his charm and humour to the character. His portrayal of a younger Obi-Wan lacked the wisdom of Alec's older portrayal but brought in unexpected traits like humour and internal conflict.

