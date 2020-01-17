'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Global Box Office Revenue Crosses $1 Billion

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has joined the billion-dollar club as it reportedly managed a Global box office revenue of over $1 billion since its December 20 release. According to reports, the movie has made $481.3 million domestically and $519.7 million internationally. The movie also marks Disney's seventh 2019 release to surpass the box office benchmark as no other media company has come close to this kind of record before.

The latest episode of the much-loved film series also ranks as the third highest-grossing film of 2019 in the United Kingdom. Despite many fans complaining that the latest instalment is not up to the mark and falls short in terms of storyline, the film was still able to beat Frozen 2 to third place by little more than $1 million. The movie still has some way to go if it is to beat the other two films in Disney's trilogy, with The Force Awakens out in front on $2 billion and The Last Jedi in second.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been met with a lot of criticism for its story, pace, and certain moments that weren’t as exciting or relevant as it was teased. The action buster barley validated some of the plot holes and suspense left by the previous film. However, it did untangle some of the threads like how the First Order is so powerful.

The plot follows the final stand of Resistance against the First Order, which is revealed to be aided by Sheev Palpatine. On the other hand, Kylo Ren’s inner battle amongst the dark and light side continues. Rey finally finds the answer she was looking for. The final teasers revealed that Palpatine was the one behind Kylo Ren’s corruption, but his involvement in the First Order and everything else was kept under wraps until the film finally came out.

Most hit films by Disney

This year was undoubtedly a successful year of Disney as theatres around the world reportedly took in-all time record and the credit goes to Disney as movies including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Frozen II made the most growth. Countries outside North America, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Western Europe helped the most in increasing the growth. Endgame also became the world's highest-grossing film as it makes approximately USD 2.798 billion and surpassed Avatar 2009.

