'Star Wars': Fate Of Luke Skywalker's Green Lightsaber REVEALED

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker might have ended the sequel trilogy but it evidently left many questions unanswered. One of the hottest topic spiralling out of the third instalment of the Skywalker sequel series is 'How did Emperor Palpatine return back to life?'. Though this question was heavily looked over in the film, it is at least addressed in the film through dialogue. One question which the sequel trilogy did not attempt to answer is what happened to Luke Skywalker's green lightsaber. Now, the novelization of The Last Jedi has given an answer to if the iconic weapon still exists.

Disclaimer - Spoilers for the entire Star Wars Skywalker sage

What happened to Luke Skywalker's green lightsaber?

Luke Skywalker was handed over the blue lightsaber in A New Hope by Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi's weapon was then lost in the next instalment Empire Strikes Back, when Darth Vader cuts Luke's hand off before revealing his true identity. In the final instalment Return Of The Jedi, Luke Skywalker can be seen wielding a green lightsaber, which he forged himself.

It was reportedly believed that Luke Skywalker had lost the green lightsaber during the events of Return Of The Jedi, as he could be seen tossing the weapon away before fleeing away from the exploding death star. But, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi a flashback scene an older Luke Skywalker could be seen holding the green lightsaber. As revealed by the novelization of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker left the weapon under the possession of the caretakers on planet Ach-To, which is the birthplace of the Jedi order. The novelization further reveals that Luke Skywalker left the weapon along with other Jedi relics to Ach-To after Kylo Ren submitted himself to the dark side which put Luke to a self-imposed exile.

