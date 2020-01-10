'Star Wars': Entire Cinematic Timeline Explained Of The Skywalker Saga

The third trilogy in the Star Wars Skywalker saga came to a close with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Though the creative decisions taken in the final film has divided the Star Wars fandom to some extent, it managed to give an ending to the saga which started back in 1977 with A New Hope.

Those who are not familiar to the canon of films George Lucas has built through the years might miss out on stories and characters which have evidently inspired millions.

The correct order of watching all the Star Wars properties can become a tiresome research for some, so here is the correct chronology to watch all the Star Wars films, including the newer prequel films.

Also read: Fans of 'Star Wars' use mops, cats instead of lightsabers for #bensolochallenge

Star War: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

This was the first act in George Lucas' prequel trilogy which explored the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though the film was considered to be a mediocre film when it came out, it did wonders at the box office. The film also explores how the authoritarian government seen in the previously released films came to be.

Also read: 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker': How VFX team recreated Carrie Fisher's character Leia

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)

Without giving away much of the film, Attack of the Clones takes place ten years after the events of The Phantom Menace. The film revolves around the story of Anakin Skywalker being assigned to protect the former queen of Naboo. The film also explores how Anakin discovered his own darker side along with the beginning of the separatist movement.

Also read: Star Wars' next film series to be set in The High Republic Era?

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The final film of the prequel trilogy revolves around the fall of the galactic republic. The rise of Anakin Skywalker to become a villainous character sets up the original trilogy which started back in 1977. The highlight of the film was deemed by many fans to be the lightsaber duel between Anakin and former friend Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story released exactly 41 years after the first Star Wars film released, on May 25, 2018. The film revolved around the story of Han Solo and how he became the brave character he was portrayed as in the original trilogy. The film is set ten years before the events of A New Hope.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Rogue One revolved around the band of rebel freedom fighters who stole the plans of the Death Star. The film was extremely close to the first trilogy as Rogue One ends exactly where A New Hope begins. The film also answers some of the long-asked questions from fans about the first Star Wars films like - why was the Death Star easy to blow up?

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

This film is known to have changed the sci-fi genre of films the way the audience knows it now. The first film of the Star Wars saga as per release date, A New Hope kicked-off what only can be called as one of the longest-running film franchises ever. Though this film is the fifth one when watched chronologically, the 1977's A New Hope is where the world of Star Wars was introduced to people.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

One of the biggest plot twists ever in a mainstream blockbuster film can be viewed in The Empire Strikes Back. The film was also one of the first films to end on a cliffhanger as it wasn't done before. inclusion of Master Yoda's character brings about a sense of philosophy to the sci-fi genre of this film.

Star Wars: The Return Of The Jedi (1983)

This was the final film in the original trilogy featuring Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia. The film features a conclusive story arc for various characters of the film with Darth Vader's story coming to a close too. Richard Marquand helmed the film with the creator of Star Wars George Lucas penned the film.

Also read: 'Star Wars' comics to read after completing 'The Mandalorian'

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The 2015's trilogy of Star Wars saw a conclusion to the entire Skywalker Saga. By introducing new characters like Rey and Finn, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is evidently an exciting adventure with dire consequences like the death of Han Solo. The creative control of Star Wars was passed on to Walt Disney studios which made some major changes in the storyline like introducing a female lead character.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Though the newer Star Wars trilogy was not openly embraced by the entire fanbase of the franchise, The Last Jedi evidently divided the fandom even further. The story of Luke Skywalker is introduced only to receive what fans regard as 'mistreatment' of the character were heavily criticised by ardent fans. But on the other hand, one side of fans were also happy with the Star Wars franchise taking a different direction.

Also read: Star Wars: John Boyega called 'disgusting' over comments on lead character Rey's love life

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019)

The events of The Rise Of Skywalker take place reportedly a year after The Last Jedi. The conclusion to the entire nine-film saga of Star Wars was received very poorly by ardent fans. The film evidently struggles to put forward a conclusion as the film has been rushed and skimmed through important plot points. The film concludes with Rey ending up on Tatooine (Luke Skywalker's former home) and adopts the Skywalker name.

Image courtesy - Star Wars Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.