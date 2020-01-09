The Debate
The Debate
Fans Of 'Star Wars' Use Mops, Cats Instead Of Lightsabers For #bensolochallenge

Rest of the World News

Starwars fans have been attempting the #Bensolochallenge and replacing Ben Solo's lightsaber with mops and even cats! Take a look at their attempts below.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fans

The latest internet trend seems to have originated from the latest instalment of the Star Wars series - The Rise of Skywalker. The scene features Adam Driver as Ben Solo / Kylo Ren as he prepares to fight his former henchmen Rey. Ben Solo apparently pulls of a lightsaber out of nowhere before giving a nonchalant shrug. Fans have been trying to re-create it with hilarious twists.

Latest internet challenge

The trend started when a Twitter user posted a video on himself recreating the scene and since then Twitter users have been using whatever they can get their hands on to recreate the scene with a funny twist. Take a look at the original scene from the movie below-

And now the internets hilarious attempts at recreating the scene-

This user pulled out a Ben Solo from behind her back instead of a lightsaber.

This user decided to replace the lightsaber with a loaf of bread.

 

