Fans Of 'Star Wars' Use Mops, Cats Instead Of Lightsabers For #bensolochallenge

The latest internet trend seems to have originated from the latest instalment of the Star Wars series - The Rise of Skywalker. The scene features Adam Driver as Ben Solo / Kylo Ren as he prepares to fight his former henchmen Rey. Ben Solo apparently pulls of a lightsaber out of nowhere before giving a nonchalant shrug. Fans have been trying to re-create it with hilarious twists.

Latest internet challenge

The trend started when a Twitter user posted a video on himself recreating the scene and since then Twitter users have been using whatever they can get their hands on to recreate the scene with a funny twist. Take a look at the original scene from the movie below-

Is Ben Solo’s shrug because he just completed a magic trick, or is he mirroring Han and more of a “let’s go.”

Vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLvw2GBlJA — Z'Ann Allison (@zann_allison) January 7, 2020

And now the internets hilarious attempts at recreating the scene-

#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6 — Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020

The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR — Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020

This user pulled out a Ben Solo from behind her back instead of a lightsaber.

This user decided to replace the lightsaber with a loaf of bread.