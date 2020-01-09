Fans Of 'Star Wars' Use Mops, Cats Instead Of Lightsabers For #bensolochallenge

The latest internet trend seems to have originated from the latest instalment of the Star Wars series - The Rise of Skywalker. The scene features Adam Driver as Ben Solo / Kylo Ren as he prepares to fight his former henchmen Rey. Ben Solo apparently pulls of a lightsaber out of nowhere before giving a nonchalant shrug. Fans have been trying to re-create it with hilarious twists.
The trend started when a Twitter user posted a video on himself recreating the scene and since then Twitter users have been using whatever they can get their hands on to recreate the scene with a funny twist. Take a look at the original scene from the movie below-
Emergency:— Z'Ann Allison (@zann_allison) January 7, 2020
Is Ben Solo’s shrug because he just completed a magic trick, or is he mirroring Han and more of a “let’s go.”
Vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLvw2GBlJA
And now the internets hilarious attempts at recreating the scene-
#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6— Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020
The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR— Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020
This user pulled out a Ben Solo from behind her back instead of a lightsaber.
I think I nailed it #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/GKc7XAUaZ2— georgia 🌙☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) January 7, 2020
Ben Solo before kissing Rey #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/8jZGymSik0— Désirée Rose (@irees) January 7, 2020
This user decided to replace the lightsaber with a loaf of bread.
I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT— Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020
Screw it why not! #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ULJlA8yHo4— jess (@Imperial77Acade) January 7, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge from Russia with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWrkwPZd57— LindaNoul (@LindaNoul) January 6, 2020
does this count #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/wYr4f7C8RF— leah (@leahhgood) January 7, 2020