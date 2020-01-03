Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Scenes With Leia Were Difficult, Says Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was the last installment of the Star Wars saga, was released on December 20, 2019. After over 40 years of history, the Star Wars saga came to an end with its latest installment The Rise of Skywalker. Here is what one of the popular characters of Star Wars Rose Tico had to say about her working experience for the Star Wars franchise.

ALSO READ| Star Wars: John Boyega Called 'disgusting' Over Comments On Lead Character Rey's Love Life

See what Kelly Marie Tran has to say on her scenes with Leia

Kelly Marie Tran who plays Rose Tico recently said in an interview that she faced many difficulties while filming her scenes with Princess Leia for the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Tran added that the film had to use the old footage of Carrie Fisher who passed away in 2016 (who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie). Tran revealed that she had to go through many takes which include Leia rather than those in which Tran was supposed to feature alone. She revealed that because of the fact that she had to respond and react to Leia’s old footage, she had to imagine what Carrie Fisher would have looked like while delivering dialogue and only then she could act. The audience blamed the film franchise for sidelining Tran's character that too when The Last Jedi part showcased Tran to apparently play the lead role in the last part of the franchise.

ALSO READ| Star Wars: Palpatine Created Anakin Says Emperor's Clone Wars Voice Actor

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s writer Chris Terrio’s statement about Tran’s role

When people started talking against the franchise for shortening Rose’s character, the co-writer of the film stated that they had actually shot a number of additional scenes that showcased Rose Tico working alongside Leia for the Resistance. But most of the scenes were scrapped because the prerecorded footage of Carrie Fisher (that they were supposed to use for Princess Leia’s part) didn’t work the way he and director J.J. Abrams wanted and that is why Tran’s role got shortened inturn.

ALSO READ| The Mandalorian: What To Expect From Season 2 Of The Star Wars Series?

Will Rose Tico have any future roles in the Star Wars franchise spin-offs?

The conclusion is that the author-director J.J Abrams and co-writer Terrio didn't plan to sideline Rose Tico’s role and it was something that happened on the way. But it would always be an unfortunate event that Tran got only 76 seconds for the last part of the Star Wars franchise that too when she was criticised and was given sexist and racist remarks during her portrayal in The Last Jedi. One can only hope for a future Star Wars project to feature Rose Tico in their upcoming ventures.

ALSO READ| All The Star Wars Shows On Disney+ That Will Follow The Mandalorian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.