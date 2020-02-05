Kathleen Kennedy Confirms Women Filmmakers Coming On-board For 'Star Wars' Franchise

At the BAFTA Awards this year, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy reportedly announced that the future franchises of Star Wars would have female directors. Recently, the box office saw the release of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker. Owing to problems faced during the production of this movie, Kennedy has decided to take this decision and bring diversity in the direction of the movies.

Female directors on being a part of Star Wars franchise

Talking about the Star Wars franchise with the media, Kathleen Kennedy reportedly brought up the fact that the new Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian has some episodes directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow. The latter is also reportedly doing the Obi-Wan series currently. Victoria Mahoney also created history by being the first woman to work as a second unit director in Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker.

Also Read: 'Star Wars' To Get A Female Director Soon? Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Confirms

In several interviews with daily portals, these three female directors have opened up about working with Lucasfilm and Star Wars franchise. Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly said that it was “magical” to be a part of the Star Wars franchise. The director had been helming short projects until now but The Mandalorian seems to be a big break for her. She had also opened up on what it felt like working on the sets of this Star Wars series.

Howard, reportedly said that every person working on the set was “obsessed” with the franchise. She admitted that it was not a “normal job” for her but meant something more than that. In The Mandalorian, Howard’s episode will reportedly introduce the character of Cara Dune played by Gina Carano.

Also Read: Star Wars Novels To Read After Watching Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Similarly, Deborah Chow also opened up about being one of the first female directors for Star Wars. Talking to a daily portal, Chow reportedly said that she learned a lot on the sets of The Mandalorian. Working under Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had taught her a lot also at an “instinctual level” from distinguishing between the right and wrong.

Victoria Mahoney had also reportedly said that it was a great experience working on the sets and she almost did not believe it when the offer was first pitched to her. She also went on to say that the team was a group of really creative people who all had one picture in mind. Although no Star Wars film has been officially announced yet after Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, fans’ hopes are still intact that this time there might be a female director helming the Star Wars project.

Also Read: 'Star Wars' Movies: 5 uses Of The Force That Came Out Of Nowhere

Also Read: 'Star Wars': Continuity Errors From 'The Rise Of Skywalker' That Confused Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.