'Star Wars' To Get A Female Director Soon? Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Confirms

Kathleen Kennedy was appointed as the President of Lucasfilm by George Lucas back in 2012. Kathleen was responsible for the creative decisions taken during the Skywalker saga.

The studio head has gone on record multiple times publically and stated how she wished to diversify Star Wars once Geroge Lucas' Skywalker saga came to a conclusion. The Rise of Skywalker has wrapped up the initial story set up by George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy has now confirmed that a future Star Wars film will definitely have a female director.

Kathleen Kennedy on diversifying Star Wars

Kathleen Kennedy was speaking with a news daily during the BAFTA red carpet event where she received the prestigious Bafta Fellowship Award. Kathleen stated that the future of Star Wars will include a committed representation of gender equality and women empowerment. Thus, she revealed that she has been looking to hire female directors for upcoming projects.

The Rise of Skywalker also created history during production by hiring the first female second-unit director for the franchise. Besides this, Kathleen Kennedy also stated how Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard were hired to direct episodes for The Mandalorian. Deborah Chow also became the first woman to direct a live-action content piece for Star Wars in its 42-year-old cinematic history.

Kathleen Kennedy confirmed furthermore that she was immensely impressed with Deborah Chow's work on The Mandalorian. Thus, Deborah will be directing the Obi-Wan series in its entirety. Kathleen concluded saying that Star Wars, without a question, will get a female director for a feature-length film soon as she wishes to steer the franchise in a different direction.

