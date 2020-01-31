'Star Wars': Continuity Errors From 'The Rise Of Skywalker' That Confused Fans

The Rise of Skywalker has reportedly left many long-time fans with a sour taste as the film failed to give a satisfying ending to the Skywalker saga. The Rise of Skywalker throughout its runtime makes creative decisions which retcon the previous eight films from the series. Continuity errors and plotholes were one of the biggest complaints about Star Wars' third trilogy's conclusive film. Below are some continuity errors from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disclaimer - Heavy spoilers for the Star Wars Skywalker Saga

C-3PO can overwrite his programming

One of the biggest plot points for The Rise of Skywalker is C-3PO's memory getting wiped out. When Babu Frik's character is about to wipe the droid's memory in order to get the sith message, C-3PO can be seen taking a last look at his friends as he won't be able to remember them. But, in the previous Return of the Jedi film, C-3PO was actually seen overriding his own programming to impersonate a deity.

How did Maz get Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber?

In The Force Awakens, it was revealed that a new character named Maz Kanata had the possession of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. When asked how she got the lightsaber, she replies saying "A good question, for another time". But, the question was never answered in both The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker. The origin of Luke's lightsaber is still a mystery in the Skywalker saga.

How was Luke Skywalker's ship still functioning?

Luke raises his older ship from underwater for Rey to use it in The Rise of Skywalker. But, the ship also looked slightly different than what it did in The Last Jedi. But, flashback scenes in the previous film had confirmed that Luke had destroyed the ship and used its door as an entrance to its hut. But, there is no noticeable damage on the ship in The Rise of Skywalker and Rey can be seen flying it without an issue.

