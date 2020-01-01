Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Tells How The First Order Are So Powerful

Over 40 years of history, the Star Wars saga came to an end with its latest installment release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been met with a lot of criticism for its story, pace, and certain moments that weren’t as exciting or relevant as it was teased. The action buster barley validated some of the plot holes and suspense left by the previous film. However, it did untangle some of the threads like how the First Order are so powerful.

The plot follows the final stand of Resistance against the First Order, which is revealed to be aided by Sheev Palpatine. On the other hand, Kylo Ren’s inner battle amongst the dark and light side continues. Rey finally finds the answer she was looking for. The final teasers revealed that Palpatine was the one behind Kylo Ren’s corruption, but his involvement in the First Order and everything else was kept under wraps until the film finally came out.

The First Order Stole A Lot Of Children To Be Stormtroopers

The Rise of Skywalker is explained through Finn and Jannah, stormtroopers who escaped the First Order after they kidnapped children from different worlds conquered by them. They kidnapped them in order to train and turn them into their soldiers. Few of them were also trained from birth to become a loyal army soldier to the Supreme Leader, which is also why several members from the Order had high ranks despite their young age.

Some of the kidnapped children taken by First Order came from impoverished Outer Rim worlds, and in certain cases their families happily surrendered their children as they couldn’t support them anymore. The First Order’s stormtroopers are seen taking children away from their families in Kijimi, which shows that they were constantly stealing recruits, thus expanding their troops. The First Order is also very much like the Sith. Sith had their own superweapon, Starkiller Base, which had the ability to destroy entire star systems halfway across the galaxy

