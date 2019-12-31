'Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker' Box Office Collection Fails To Impress

Amidst much excitement and anticipation, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last installment of the Skywalker saga, was released on December 20, 2019. Many fans of the film series have been complaining that the latest installment is not up to the mark and falls short in terms of storyline. However, here is a look at the box office performance until now.

Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker box office performance

After opening up to magnificent numbers in the first week, Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker saw a 59% drop in the number during the second week. Even though the numbers might seem large, trade analysts have concluded that the latest Star Wars flick has failed to perform up to the expectations of its makers and trade analysts. The higher collections during the opening week can also be due to the Christmas holidays.

According to many trade reports, Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker has managed to collect roughly $724.8 million so far. The low performance of the Star Wars flick can also be due to the many other critically acclaimed films that have been released around the same time. The newcomers this week, Little Women and Spies in Disguise have managed to surprisingly rake up higher numbers than expected.

In the Indian market as well, Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker has not performed as expected. This can be blamed due to the release of the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 that was released alongside Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker. Whether the film will live to bypass its predecessors is something that is yet to be seen once the final numbers are in. Many critics were praising the film for the excellent casting and visual effects used in Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker but at the same time have said that the story and pacing were not on par with its predecessors.

