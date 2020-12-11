Star Wars, Pinocchio Announced As Disney Takes Over The Streaming Space; Read Details

Disney recently made a huge announcement teasing over a bunch of interesting projects across multiple Franchises including Marvel and Star Wars. The streaming platform Disney+ is all set to witness a plethora of content coming soon within the years to come. According to the New York Times, Disney has announced over several projects including series and movies that will feature on the platform. The four house presentation focused extensively on Disney’s plan moving forward in the years to come as they expand the branches of their streaming service Disney+.

Star Wars, Pinocchio and several projects teased

The makers shocked their fans with unveiling close to 10 new Star Wars projects that will be coming soon. The ten projects will feature 10 television shows, two of which will be The Mandalorian spin-off. Disney has hinted that another Star Wars based series will feature the adventures of C-3PO and R2-D2. The Star Wars is also all set to get another film named Rogue Squadron which will be directed by Wonder Woman fame director Patty Jenkins. The arrival of Patty Jenkins serves as a historic mark in the Star Wars franchise as she is now the first female filmmaker to direct a Star Wars film in their 43-year long history, according to the news portal mentioned above.

After Star Wars Disney focused their attention to their new instalments in the animated movies space. The Disney+ platform will soon get new instalments to the Ice age, Night at the museum Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Sister Act and Cheaper by the Dozen franchises. Amy Adams has been roped in to play a significant role in the sequel to the 2007 musical film Enchanted. Tom Hanks too joins the Disney roaster as Geppetto.

The actor will star in the live-action remake of Pinocchio. Besides Disney based animated films and series the steaming platform will also look forward to focusing on Pixar based releases. According to the same news portal, the company will now focus on including another film to the Cars and Toy Story franchise. Thus fans have shown incredible excitement with all the new announcements that have been pouring in from their four-hour-long investor presentation which discussed the future of Disney’s streaming business.

