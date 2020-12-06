Guinness Record Awarded To World's First 'Star Wars'-inspired Lightsaber | Watch

A Canadian inventor and designer recently bagged Guinness World Record by building the world’s first retractable proto-lightsaber. In the video, which documents the making of a real-life version of the fictional ‘Star Wars’ sword, James Hobson said that he and his team at Hacksmith industries were inspired by the film to create their own version of a retractable plasma lightsaber. The sword has a hilt design to resemble those used by the Jedi Knights, but is attached to tanks of liquid propane gas (LPG) and oxygen to create the high level of heat required to make the plasma beam.

The video uploaded by GWR shows Hobson introducing his creation in a Star Wars-themed outfit. The footage then goes onto to show how the proto-lightsaber was achieved. The Canadian engineer can be seen generating a high-temperature beam that burns at around 4,000 Fahrenheit and can cut through almost everything, including a stormtrooper mannequin and various metals. The ‘blade’ can also be extended and retracted with the push of a button.

The caption of the post read, “The first retractable proto-lightsaber was created by Hacksmith Industries (Canada), in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, on 8 September 2020”.

Netizens call the lightsaber ‘awesome’

Since shared, the clip has left several users astounded. The video has garnered nearly four lakh views and thousands of comments. While some users simply called the innovation “awesome,” others wrote, “I feel like this is the only weapon that makes our world a better place to live”.

One user added, "This feels like a milestone in human history like the world’s first car. Something people in the future with more refined lightsabers will look back at to see where it all started”. Another added, “I feel like this is the only weapon that makes our world a better place to live”. “The first generation of real Jedis will be carrying propane tanks on their backs and a backup Machete in case they run out of propane during combat,” added third.

