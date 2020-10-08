Star Wars Squadrons: When Does The Squadrons Take Place?

Released on October 2, 2020, Star Wars Squadrons has been making players go crazy with its incredible gameplay experience. The latest combat flight simulator game is developed by Motive Studios and EA, and it comes with a single-player story campaign. However, the video game also has a feature of two multiplayer game modes. But, before you start playing the different game modes, many players are wondering about "when does Star Wars Squadrons take place?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

When does Star Wars Squadrons take place?

Many players are wanting to understand the timeline of Star Wars Squadrons. However, the prologue of the game takes place around five years before the main game, so it can be called a prequel game. As soon as the players start the voyage in this Star Wars game, they will control Titan Squadron who is on a quest to search for a rebel cell helping Alderaanian refugees find shelter.

However, it is said that the game's timeline begins after the Battle of Endor in which the Empire is in a huge confusion due to the death of Emperor Palpatine. But the New Republic has been established during the time and the Imperial Remnant still commands a formidable Starfleet. Star Wars Squadrons story will bring forward the struggles between the New Republic and Imperial fighter squadron facing off against one another. Also, in a year's time after Star Wars Squadrons taking place, the Imperial fleet will be defeated (at the Battle of Jakku). This defeat ends the Galactic Civil War.

The entire game will revolve around this Timeline unfolding several new stories which players will be able to witness while enjoying the game. The Star Wars Squadrons is available to download on various platforms such as EA Origin, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can also enjoy the game in VR mode due to its VR Headset support, however, it is a VR-optional game, so you can use VR headsets and Monitor as per your convenience.

Promo Image ~ Star Wars Squadron Trailer

